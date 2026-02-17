LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs ETSU Baseball Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

Aiden Robertson sets the side down in order with two ground outs and a pop out. Virginia Tech trails 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

Bottom of the 2nd

Virginia Tech answers behind a three-hit inning. Sam Gates had a one-out double to score Ethan Ball. Pete Daniel's two-out single scored Gates. Virginia Tech now trails 3-2 heading to the 3rd.

Top of the 2nd

Robertson delivers a scoreless inning. Struck out two batters while working around a one-out single from Luke Matlock. ETSU leads 3-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd.

Bottom of the 1st

Virginia Tech goes down relatively quiet. ETSU's Thomas Costarelli was able to work around a one-out single from Sam Grube. 3-0 ETSU heading to the second.

Top of the 1st

Aiden Robertson sets down ETSU's first two batters, but struggles by allowing two two-out walks and a three-run home run to Tristan Curless. Ian Guanzon walked before Robertson was able to strike Henry Furgason out looking.

Virginia Tech baseball takes on ETSU today at 4 p.m. ET in the Hokies’ first midweek contest of the 2026 campaign. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order:

Pre-Game

The Hokies’ batting order against the Buccaneers is as follows:



No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder



No. 4 - Sam Grube - Right Field



No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher



No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman



No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Designated Hitter



No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - First Base



No. 12 - Ethan Gibson - Second Base



No. 2 - Pete Daniel - Shortstop



No. 8 - Nick Locurto - Left Field



Tech’s starting pitcher against the Buccaneers is Aiden Robertson.

