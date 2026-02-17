LIVE Updates - Virginia Tech Hokies vs ETSU Baseball Score
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Aiden Robertson sets the side down in order with two ground outs and a pop out. Virginia Tech trails 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom of the 2nd
Virginia Tech answers behind a three-hit inning. Sam Gates had a one-out double to score Ethan Ball. Pete Daniel's two-out single scored Gates. Virginia Tech now trails 3-2 heading to the 3rd.
Top of the 2nd
Robertson delivers a scoreless inning. Struck out two batters while working around a one-out single from Luke Matlock. ETSU leads 3-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd.
Bottom of the 1st
Virginia Tech goes down relatively quiet. ETSU's Thomas Costarelli was able to work around a one-out single from Sam Grube. 3-0 ETSU heading to the second.
Top of the 1st
Aiden Robertson sets down ETSU's first two batters, but struggles by allowing two two-out walks and a three-run home run to Tristan Curless. Ian Guanzon walked before Robertson was able to strike Henry Furgason out looking.
Virginia Tech baseball takes on ETSU today at 4 p.m. ET in the Hokies’ first midweek contest of the 2026 campaign. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order:
Pre-Game
- The Hokies’ batting order against the Buccaneers is as follows:
No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder
No. 4 - Sam Grube - Right Field
No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher
No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman
No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Designated Hitter
No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - First Base
No. 12 - Ethan Gibson - Second Base
No. 2 - Pete Daniel - Shortstop
No. 8 - Nick Locurto - Left Field
Tech’s starting pitcher against the Buccaneers is Aiden Robertson.
More Virginia Tech News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.