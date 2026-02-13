Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Baseball vs William and Mary, Game 1
Virginia Tech baseball takes on William and Mary today at 3 p.m. ET. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order.
M1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0
Graduate transfer Louie Bartletti nabs the contest’s opening hit with a two-out single roped under the glove of freshman Ethan Ball at second base. Renfrow responded with a three-pitch strikeout to nab the final out of the inning, his second of the half-inning.
T1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0
We’re off in Blacksburg as Renfrow delivers to William and Mary's leadoff batter Jamie Laskofski.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies kick off their 2026 season with an in-state matchup against William and Mary in search of Tech's third straight opening day win. The Hokies have won their last two opening day contests by a combined score of 29-0.
Here's the starting lineup:
- No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder
- No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman
- No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher
- No. 10 - Sam Gates - Right Fielder
- No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - Left Fielder
- No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Second Baseman
- No. 3 - Anderson French - Designated HItter
- No. 2 - Pete Daniel - Shortstop
- No. 4 - Sam Grube - First Baseman
The starting pitcher for today's contest is Brett Renfrow.
More Virginia Tech Related News:
Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.Follow kadenreinhard