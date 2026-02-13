Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Baseball vs William and Mary, Game 1

Virginia Tech baseball takes on William and Mary today at 3 p.m. ET. Read below for an inning-by-inning update, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0

Graduate transfer Louie Bartletti nabs the contest’s opening hit with a two-out single roped under the glove of freshman Ethan Ball at second base. Renfrow responded with a three-pitch strikeout to nab the final out of the inning, his second of the half-inning.

T1 | Hokies 0, Tribe 0

We’re off in Blacksburg as Renfrow delivers to William and Mary's leadoff batter Jamie Laskofski.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies kick off their 2026 season with an in-state matchup against William and Mary in search of Tech's third straight opening day win. The Hokies have won their last two opening day contests by a combined score of 29-0.

Here's the starting lineup:

No. 13 - Treyson Hughes - Center Fielder No. 25 - Owen Petrich - Third Baseman No. 7 - Henry Cooke - Catcher No. 10 - Sam Gates - Right Fielder No. 18 - Hudson Lutterman - Left Fielder No. 11 - Ethan Ball - Second Baseman No. 3 - Anderson French - Designated HItter No. 2 - Pete Daniel - Shortstop No. 4 - Sam Grube - First Baseman

The starting pitcher for today's contest is Brett Renfrow.

