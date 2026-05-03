LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs California Baseball, Game Three Score

E2, Cal leads 5-0:

Using four hits, Cal put together a five-run inning, highlighted by a one-out, three-run home run from Hideki Prather over the center field wall. Griffin Stieg set down the next two batters after the big fly, but he's at 39 pitches through a pair of innings.

M2, Tied 0-0:

The Hokies got their first hit of the day with a one-out double from Owen Petrich. Sam Gates and Pete Daniel weren't able to bring him around to take the lead, ending the inning and holding the tie.

E1, Tied 0-0:

Griffin Stieg sets the Cal side down scoreless, working around a one-out walk. He got through the inning in 13 pitches.

M1, Tied 0-0:

Virginia Tech goes down in order — sans a two-out error that allowed Henry Cooke to reach second base — to start the game. Cal starter Ethan Foley threw 14 pitches in the opening frame.

Pregame

Virginia Tech is looking for their first ACC series sweep on the season to move to 14-13 — above .500 in conference play for the first time this season.

Here's how they'll line up:

SP — Griffin Stieg

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - LF

6. Owen Petrich - 3B

7. Sam Gates - CF

8. Pete Daniel - SS

9. Treyson Hughes - DH