LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs James Madison Baseball Score
M2, VT leads 2-0:
Recovering from a 26-pitch first inning, Madden Clement set the side down in order on just six pitches in the second inning.
E1, VT leads 2-0:
A trio of walks gave Nick Locurto a one-out opportunity to knock in some runs, and he did just that, punching a single into left field and scoring Sam Grube and Henry Cooke. Willie Hurt and Pete Daniel then struck out to end the inning.
M1, Tied 0-0:
JMU managed a two-out rally with a single and a walk to put a pair of baserunners on, but Clay Thompson grounded into a fielder's choice, ending the frame there.
Pregame
Virginia Tech looks to win their seventh of nine games and secure the season series sweep against JMU at 6 P.M.
Here's how they will line up:
SP - Madden Clement
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Nick Locurto - LF
6. Willie Hurt - DH
7. Pete Daniel - SS
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Treyson Hughes - CF
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.