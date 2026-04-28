LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs James Madison Baseball Score

M2, VT leads 2-0:

Recovering from a 26-pitch first inning, Madden Clement set the side down in order on just six pitches in the second inning.

E1, VT leads 2-0:

A trio of walks gave Nick Locurto a one-out opportunity to knock in some runs, and he did just that, punching a single into left field and scoring Sam Grube and Henry Cooke. Willie Hurt and Pete Daniel then struck out to end the inning.

M1, Tied 0-0:

JMU managed a two-out rally with a single and a walk to put a pair of baserunners on, but Clay Thompson grounded into a fielder's choice, ending the frame there.

Pregame

Virginia Tech looks to win their seventh of nine games and secure the season series sweep against JMU at 6 P.M.

Here's how they will line up:

SP - Madden Clement

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Nick Locurto - LF

6. Willie Hurt - DH

7. Pete Daniel - SS

8. Owen Petrich - 3B

9. Treyson Hughes - CF