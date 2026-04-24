LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs NC State Baseball, Game One Score

M1, Tied 0-0:

Brett Renfrow bounced back from a first-pitch single to Rett Johnson. He struck out a pair of batters for the second and third outs to toss a scoreless frame. He's at 14 pitches through the first inning.

Pregame

Virginia Tech has won four of its last five games and the Hokies look to continue their streak of good play tonight when they host the NC State Wolfpack for a pivotal ACC series

Here's how they'll line up.



SP - Brett Renfrow

1. Sam Grube - RF



2. Ethan Gibson - SS



3. Henry Cooke- C



4. Ethan Ball- 2B



5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B



6. Willie Hurt - DH



7. SS Pete Daniel



8. Sam Gates- CF



9. Owen Petrich-3B