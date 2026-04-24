LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs NC State Baseball, Game One Score
M1, Tied 0-0:
Brett Renfrow bounced back from a first-pitch single to Rett Johnson. He struck out a pair of batters for the second and third outs to toss a scoreless frame. He's at 14 pitches through the first inning.
Pregame
Virginia Tech has won four of its last five games and the Hokies look to continue their streak of good play tonight when they host the NC State Wolfpack for a pivotal ACC series
Here's how they'll line up.
SP - Brett Renfrow
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - SS
3. Henry Cooke- C
4. Ethan Ball- 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
6. Willie Hurt - DH
7. SS Pete Daniel
8. Sam Gates- CF
9. Owen Petrich-3B
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell
Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.