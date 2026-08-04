Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Cardinals and Yankees played to a 13-7 barnburner on Monday night, eventually going the Cardinals' way. The two teams will face off for the second time in their three-game interleague series on Tuesday night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cardinals +1.5 (-138)

Yankees -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Cardinals +170

Yankees -184

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Hunter Dobbins, RHP (2-1, 3.74 ERA)

New York: Ryan Weathers, LHP (4-7, 3.99 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES, Cardinals.TV Presented by bet365

Cardinals record: 56-57

Yankees record: 63-50

Cardinals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Ryan Weathers UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

The Cardinals have one of the lowest strikeout rates in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers, sporting a strikeout rate of just 18.1% against them. Ryan Weathers may limit his earned runs tonight, but I'm going to bet on him staying UNDER 5.5 strikeouts.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in tonight's game between the Cardinals and Yankees:

I'm going back to the well with the same bet I placed yesterday. I bet the UNDER 8 between the Cardinals and the Yankees, and 20 runs were scored. That doesn't mean I'm going to be scared of placing the same bet today. At the end of the day, this is a game between two of the worst offenses in baseball over the past month. In that time frame, they rank 27th and 30th in wRC+. Despite last night's offensive explosion, I'll trust the numbers over the past month and bet the UNDER tonight.

Pick: Pick: $30 on UNDER 8.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!