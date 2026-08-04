Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The Atlanta Braves have strung together five straight wins, extending their lead to 7.5 games atop the NL East. They're 7.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and 9.5 games ahead of the Miami Marlins.

They'll now face the Marlins in a three-game midweek divisional series. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Marlins +1.5 (-176)

Braves -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Marlins +128

Braves -138

Total

OVER 9 (-120)

UNDER 9 (-102)

Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Miami: Ryan Gusto, RHP (0-2, 5.31 ERA)

Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (6-4, 3.88 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, Gray TV

Marlins record: 58-55

Braves record: 67-45

Marlins vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Drake Baldwin OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Drake Baldwin has led this Braves team over the past month. In that time frame, he has a 175 wRC+ with an OPS of .994. Let's bet on him keeping his bat hot tonight by betting the OVER on his total bases of 1.5.

Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Braves as home favorites:

Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins tonight, and he has an ERA of 5.31 on the season and is coming off a performance where he allowed six earned runs against the Phillies. He has been solid as a reliever this season, but it's been disastrous when he starts. Tonight, he has to face a Braves team that's seventh in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Braves should be much bigger favorites at home tonight.

Pick: Braves -138 via FanDuel

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!