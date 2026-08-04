Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4
In this story:
The Atlanta Braves have strung together five straight wins, extending their lead to 7.5 games atop the NL East. They're 7.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and 9.5 games ahead of the Miami Marlins.
They'll now face the Marlins in a three-game midweek divisional series. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Marlins +1.5 (-176)
- Braves -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Marlins +128
- Braves -138
Total
- OVER 9 (-120)
- UNDER 9 (-102)
Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Ryan Gusto, RHP (0-2, 5.31 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (6-4, 3.88 ERA)
Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 4
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, Gray TV
- Marlins record: 58-55
- Braves record: 67-45
Marlins vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Drake Baldwin OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Drake Baldwin has led this Braves team over the past month. In that time frame, he has a 175 wRC+ with an OPS of .994. Let's bet on him keeping his bat hot tonight by betting the OVER on his total bases of 1.5.
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Best Bet
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Braves as home favorites:
Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins tonight, and he has an ERA of 5.31 on the season and is coming off a performance where he allowed six earned runs against the Phillies. He has been solid as a reliever this season, but it's been disastrous when he starts. Tonight, he has to face a Braves team that's seventh in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Braves should be much bigger favorites at home tonight.
Pick: Braves -138 via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets