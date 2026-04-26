LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs NC State Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
Virginia Tech is looking to clinch their second consecutive ACC series after a 14-7 loss in game two yesterday.
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP - Griffin Stieg
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - SS
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B
6. Willie Hurt - DH
7. Nick Locurto - LF
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Owen Petrich - 3B
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.