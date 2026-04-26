LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs NC State Baseball, Game Three Score

Pregame

Virginia Tech is looking to clinch their second consecutive ACC series after a 14-7 loss in game two yesterday.

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP - Griffin Stieg

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - SS

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - 1B

6. Willie Hurt - DH

7. Nick Locurto - LF

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B