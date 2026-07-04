Charlotte LHP Transfer AJ Camp Commits To Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has taken its eighth pitcher and 10th transfer of this portal cycle with the addition of Charlotte LHP AJ Camp, who spent two years at Charlotte after redshirting his true freshman season at Wake Forest.

Looking at the player

Standing 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, AJ Camp has thrown a career 66.2 innings across 46 relief appearances, posting a 4.50 ERA, striking out 77 batters and 35 walks, but giving up just 58 hits across that time frame. He also had four outings against power conference opponents, coming against Clemson twice, Virginia and North Carolina.

In those outings, Camp threw six innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out eight batters. His best of those outings came against Virginia, where he threw three scorless innings with a trio of strikeouts, allowing just a pair of base knocks. That was his best outing of the season when factoring in the quality of opponent.

He's also done a nice job in his career at limiting base hits, allowing a career slash line of .236/.344/.423. He allowed just 24 extra-base hits in his time at Charlotte.

A native of Stallings, North Carolina, Camp's biggest weakness is his walks. He has allowed 35 in 66.2 innings, good for a 4.73 BB/9 innings, which could use some work, but clearly isn't a total dealbreaker for this staff to be willing to bring him on.

I was unable to find a lot of information on Camp's exact pitch mix. He has a fastball that sits in the low-90's but can run up into the range of 94 MPH. He also includes a pitch with a lot of glove-side break that sits in the mid-80's. That pitch it presumably a slider. He also appears to have an off-speed pitch in the mid-80's that has an arm-side run, that's likely a changeup.

As the eighth pitcher of the portal cycle, I have been wrong on how many arms the team would take this offseason twice, previously predicting that they would be done taking pitchers out of the portal. At this point, you never know how many more the team plans on taking.

The team is at 38 total players on the roster, meaning there are at least four cuts to make, assuming the team doesn't take any more players out of the portal, which could be the case.

The portal is beginning to wind down in the college baseball world, but it's not over. Stay tuned at VT on SI for all Virginia Tech portal updates.