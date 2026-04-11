LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 23 Boston College Baseball, Game Two Score

E2, VT leads 4-0:

Boston College strung together a pair of two-out singles, but Brett Renfrow kept the Eagles off the board after a 25 pitch inning. Because of his three-pitch first inning, he's still only at 28 pitches through two innings.

M2, VT leads 4-0:

A lead-off single from Ethan Gibson and an error allowing him to reach second put him in position for an Owen Petrich one-out, RBI-double to bring in the Hokies' second run of the game. Ethan Ball followed that up with his fourth home run in the last four ACC games — and his eighth of the season — to give Virginia Tech an early 4-0 lead. Henry Cooke then reached base on an error before Hudson Lutterman flew out to end the frame.

E1, VT leads 1-0:

Brett Renfrow sent the side down in order with a three-pitch inning. That'll help his pitch count down the road.

M1, VT leads 1-0:

The Hokies strung together a two-out rally that got started by a Henry Cooke triple and followed up by a Hudson Lutterman RBI-single. Sam Grube worked a five-pitch walk right after before Pete Daniel grounded out to end the inning.

Pregame

Virginia Tech is looking to clinch a ranked series win in game two against Boston College following an 11-inning 9-8 win in the series' opening game.

The two teams will face off in Fenway park today for Boston College's ALS awareness game.

Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:

SP — Brett Renfrow

1. Nick Locurto - DH

2. Ethan Ball - 2B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Hudson Lutterman - LF

5. Sam Grube - RF

6. Pete Daniel - SS

7. Ethan Gibson - 1B

8. Sam Gates - CF

9. Owen Petrich - 3B