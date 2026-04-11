LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 23 Boston College Baseball, Game Two Score
E2, VT leads 4-0:
Boston College strung together a pair of two-out singles, but Brett Renfrow kept the Eagles off the board after a 25 pitch inning. Because of his three-pitch first inning, he's still only at 28 pitches through two innings.
M2, VT leads 4-0:
A lead-off single from Ethan Gibson and an error allowing him to reach second put him in position for an Owen Petrich one-out, RBI-double to bring in the Hokies' second run of the game. Ethan Ball followed that up with his fourth home run in the last four ACC games — and his eighth of the season — to give Virginia Tech an early 4-0 lead. Henry Cooke then reached base on an error before Hudson Lutterman flew out to end the frame.
E1, VT leads 1-0:
Brett Renfrow sent the side down in order with a three-pitch inning. That'll help his pitch count down the road.
M1, VT leads 1-0:
The Hokies strung together a two-out rally that got started by a Henry Cooke triple and followed up by a Hudson Lutterman RBI-single. Sam Grube worked a five-pitch walk right after before Pete Daniel grounded out to end the inning.
Pregame
Virginia Tech is looking to clinch a ranked series win in game two against Boston College following an 11-inning 9-8 win in the series' opening game.
The two teams will face off in Fenway park today for Boston College's ALS awareness game.
Here's how Virginia Tech will line up:
SP — Brett Renfrow
1. Nick Locurto - DH
2. Ethan Ball - 2B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Hudson Lutterman - LF
5. Sam Grube - RF
6. Pete Daniel - SS
7. Ethan Gibson - 1B
8. Sam Gates - CF
9. Owen Petrich - 3B
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.