Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Ceddanne Rafaela is a Great Dark Horse Bet to Hit Home Run)

There's no better way to start the weekend than by cashing in on a few home run bets, so that's what we're going to do with today's MLB action. I have a bet on three players to hit a dinger, including Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox at +880 odds.

Let's dive into them.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Spencer Steer Home Run (+490) via FanDuel

Ceddanne Rafaela Home Run (+880) via DraftKings

Ivan Herrera Home Run (+570) via FanDuel

Spencer Steer Home Run (+490)

Amongst all pitchers who are starting in today's games, it's Grant Holmes of the Atlanta Braves who has given up the highest home run rate this season, allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. He'll face the Cincinnati Reds today, so I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on Spencer Steer to hit a home run.

Steer has hit seven home runs this season, but his .429 slugging percentage tells me that he's going to hit his eighth home run sooner rather than later.

Ceddanne Rafaela Home Run (+880)

If you want a long shot home run bet for Friday night, there's none better than Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox. He's only hit five home runs this season, but he's second on the team in slugging percentage at .440. It's time to buy low on his power as he and the Red Sox get ready to take on Slade Cecconi of the Cleveland Guardians. Cecconi has allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.

Ivan Herrera Home Run (+570)

The St. Louis Cardinals will be taking on the Chicago Cubs, who are starting a lefty on the mound in Shota Imanaga. If you want to target a player who has had success against lefties this season, consider Ivan Herrera. His batting average improves from .259 to .278, and his slugging percentage improves from .415 to .444 when facing left-handed pitchers. That makes him a great bet tonight at +570.

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