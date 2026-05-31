Bryson DeChambeau Turns to AI to Help Fix Swing at LIV Golf Korea

Amid a stretch of disappointing results, Bryson DeChambeau played the first two rounds at LIV Golf Korea at seven under par and was feeling good.

But then, things took a turn. He shot one over on Day 3 and was frustrated. So he turned to an unusual resource in trying to fix his swing.

“I spent some long hours on the range trying to figure some stuff out and I was talking to AI quite a bit last night trying to go through some different physics principles that makes the club turn over, having some alpha torque and gamma torque put in there,” DeChambeau said Sunday in Korea. “I was like, ‘What makes that possibly do that?’ And was talking about just grip pressure and tension.”

More: Bryson DeChambeau Remains Focused on LIV Golf Despite Uncertain Future

Ultimately, the 32-year-old fell one stroke short of a playoff, in which Joaquin Niemann would beat Talor Gooch for the victory.

Still, DeChambeau believes his game is on the upswing.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a final round 65 to finish 3rd at LIV Golf Korea, just 1 shot out of the playoff. He said after the round that the improvement was due to the work he did with Gemini AI after the 71 on Saturday:



“Yeah, the beginning of the first round I felt great. Golf… pic.twitter.com/7CmiBBRr3t — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 31, 2026

“So I came out here today with just a little bit more freer hands, and I felt the club a lot better, and I felt like I could close the club a lot more effectively and then I started striping it,” the two-time U.S. Open champion said.

“From then on out, I was able to kind of control it. Still missed some wedges to the right coming in, which is kind of frustrating, but that’s just me holding on a little bit rather than just letting it go. I feel like I’m on the right path now.”

DeChambeau won consecutive LIV events in March; however, he failed to make the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

“This game is so brutal,” he said. “Missing two cuts at the majors and you feel like you’re golden going in there, won a couple events and playing well, and this game can kick you when you're at your highest.”

So with a chance to return to the winner’s circle in Korea, DeChambeau was beating golf balls on the range Saturday night, even after the sun went down. Only he wasn’t working with a (human) swing coach to rectify the issues plaguing his game.

“I was slamming the club in the ground trying to figure out what to do,” said DeChambeau, who shot a final-round 65 and helped his squad, the Crshers, capture the team title. “I was frustrated. Been trying everything in my body. I didn’t actually figure it out on the range. I went back and started talking to [Google] Gemini and trying to figure out just what it could be to passively make the club turn over. Hands just felt like they were moving forward like this and I couldn't get the club to turn over. Even if I tried to stop it here, it still wouldn’t turn over.

“So I left kind of frustrated and learned later that night that I just needed to relax my grip pressure and let the thing just fold over naturally.”

And after falling a hair short in Korea, DeChambeau believes he has room for improvement with his swing ahead of the U.S. and British Opens.

“I’m still working it out,” he said. “I don’t have the answer.”

Perhaps AI does.