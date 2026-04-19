LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score
After winning game one 11-6, Virginia Tech baseball dropped game two to Pitt, 5-4, blowing a 4-1 lead. The two squads face off in the rubber match today at 1 p.m. ET. Read below for the game thread.
Pregame
Here's how the Hokies will lineup:
- Sam Grube - RF
- Nick Locurto - LF
- Ethan Ball - 2B
- Pete Daniel - SS
- Ethan Gibson - 1B
- Willie Hurt - DH
- Sam Gates - CF
- Owen Petrich - 3B
- Anderson French - C
SP — RHP Ethan Grim
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Joshua Poslusny - who goes by Poz - is a Radford University sophomore in the School of Communication. He graduated from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi in 2024. He has previously done work for The Tech Lunch Pail, Tech Sideline, and Sons of Saturday, among others. He specializes in baseball coverage, which he has been doing for the last year. He also has experience covering football, basketball, and softball.