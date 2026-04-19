LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score

After winning game one 11-6, Virginia Tech baseball dropped game two to Pitt, 5-4, blowing a 4-1 lead. The two squads face off in the rubber match today at 1 p.m. ET. Read below for the game thread.

Pregame

Here's how the Hokies will lineup:

Sam Grube - RF Nick Locurto - LF Ethan Ball - 2B Pete Daniel - SS Ethan Gibson - 1B Willie Hurt - DH Sam Gates - CF Owen Petrich - 3B Anderson French - C

SP — RHP Ethan Grim