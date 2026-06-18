Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Miguel Vargas to Hit Home Run vs. Yankees)

We have a short slate of MLB games to watch and bet on today, with only 18 teams in action.

That means we have fewer options for home run bets, but I still managed to find two that I love for tonight. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+260)

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+410)

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+260)

Miguel Vargas has already hit 16 home runs for the White Sox this season, and he's in a great spot to hit another one tonight when Chicago takes on the Yankees. New York is rolling with Ryan Weathers on the mound, and not only does he have a 4.36 ERA, but he has given up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is in the top 20 highest home runs allowed rates in the Majors.

Weathers is also a lefty, and Vargas has smashed left-handed pitchers this season. Seven of his 16 home runs have been against lefties, and his slugging percentage goes up from .402 against righties to .689 against lefties. All of that adds up to him being a great bet to hit a singer at +260.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run (+410)

Bobby Witt Jr. is another player who thrives when facing left-handed pitchers. His Slugging percentage improves from .428 against right-handed pitchers to .529 against left-handed pitchers. He and the Royals will take on a lefty starter in Matthew Liberatore, who has given up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.

Witt Jr. is set at a great price at +410 to hit a home run tonight.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!