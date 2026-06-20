Oklahoma vs. North Carolina College World Series Game 1 Odds and Prediction

The College World Series is officially set! The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a best-of-three series over the weekend with the National Championship on the line.

Game 1 is set to take place on Saturday afternoon, an earlier start than originally scheduled due to incoming weather.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's Game 1.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 1 Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Oklahoma +1.5 (-154)

North Carolina -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Oklahoma +134

North Carolina -172

Total

OVER 9.5 (+110)

UNDER 9.5 (-140)

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Probable Pitchers

Oklahoma: Cord Rager, RHP (6-3, 4.69 ERA)

North Carolina: Jason DeCaro, RHP (11-2, 2.31 ERA)

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Oklahoma record: 41-22

North Carolina record: 53-12-1

Oklahoma's Path to the College World Series

Oklahoma was in the bottom half of the SEC standings in the regular season, sporting a 14-16 conference record. The Sooners were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament as well, losing to LSU in the first round. They then caught fire at the right time, winning the Atlanta Region by upsetting the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech, in back-to-back games. Oklahoma then beat No. 13-ranked Kansas in back-to-back games in the Super Regional to earn itself a spot in the College World Series. The Sooners beat Alabama 9-0, Georgia 4-3, and Georgia a second time 11-4 en route to the finals.

North Carolina Path to the College World Series

North Carolina finished in second place in the ACC at 22-8, one spot behind Georgia Tech. They finished the regular season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country. They went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional and then beat USC in two straight games in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series. The Tar Heels defeated Ole Miss 6-2, West Virginia 5-2, and then West Virginia again 12-7 to earn a spot in the finals.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 1 Prediction

It's extremely difficult to justify a bet against North Carolina when Jason DeCaro (2.31 ERA) is on the mound. I could get behind a Sooners bet if Oklahoma had the better offense, but not only does North Carolina have the pitching advantage, but their batting average sits at .293 compared to Oklahoma at .290.

Oklahoma may also struggle when it comes to Cord Rager's command. He's giving up 2.4 walks per nine innings pitched this season, and now they have to face a Tar Heels team that has gotten on base on balls 362 times this season, the fifth-most in the country.

I'll back the Tar Heels to win in dominant fashion in Game 1.

Pick: North Carolina -1.5 (+120) via FanDuel

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