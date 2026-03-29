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LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Boston College, Game 3

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech softball rounds out its third ACC series of the season against Boston College today at 1 p.m. ET, looking to snag its second straight series sweep. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup and starting pitcher is as follows:

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  4. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  5. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  6. Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
  7. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  8. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  9. Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: Emma Mazzarone

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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