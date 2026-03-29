LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Boston College, Game 3

Virginia Tech softball rounds out its third ACC series of the season against Boston College today at 1 p.m. ET, looking to snag its second straight series sweep. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup and starting pitcher is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: Emma Mazzarone