LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. South Alabama, NCAA Regional (Friday)

Virginia Tech softball kicks off regional play today at 4 p.m. ET when it faces off against South Alabama (TV: ESPN+). Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

E2 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Scoreless through two. Zoe Yaeger fouled out to behind the plate.

B2 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Back-to-back strikeouts for Harrison. She struck out Chatfield swinging and Rachel Castine looking.

M2 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Virginia Tech logged its first out with a foul out of Mambelli. And then they turned a 3-5 double play. Chatfield rifled the ball over to Lynch for it to work around a leadoff walk.

E1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Stranded. Kylie Aldridge lined out to Bockhaus. South Alabama's starter Rylee Harrison threw 14 pitches in the opening frame.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Virginia Mambelli left the ball in the dirt for just a tad too long, enabling Abromavage to reach first base. The Hokies have one on with two outs.

B1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Two outs. Foster popped up to left down the left-field line, while Lynch flared another that settled in Brooklynn Bockhaus' glove a couple steps away from the warning track.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

The Jaguars placed a runner on third, but they couldn't capitalize. Annika Rohs fielded a grounder for out three. Addison Foster, Jordan Lynch and Nora Abromavage are up for Virginia Tech.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Olivia Branstetter flew out deep into left. Nora Abromavage's throw scuttled past third, but Bree Carrico snagged it to avoid a potential error and run.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

One-out double, Kara Wine. South Alabama has a runner in scoring position.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Great defense there. Rachel Castine fielded a slow grounder and flicked it over to Michelle Chatfield for the first out of the inning.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0

Virginia Tech pitcher Bree Carrico hurls a first-pitch strike to Presley Lively. We're off in Baton Rouge.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico