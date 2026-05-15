LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. South Alabama, NCAA Regional (Friday)
Virginia Tech softball kicks off regional play today at 4 p.m. ET when it faces off against South Alabama (TV: ESPN+). Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
E2 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Scoreless through two. Zoe Yaeger fouled out to behind the plate.
B2 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Back-to-back strikeouts for Harrison. She struck out Chatfield swinging and Rachel Castine looking.
M2 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Virginia Tech logged its first out with a foul out of Mambelli. And then they turned a 3-5 double play. Chatfield rifled the ball over to Lynch for it to work around a leadoff walk.
E1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Stranded. Kylie Aldridge lined out to Bockhaus. South Alabama's starter Rylee Harrison threw 14 pitches in the opening frame.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Virginia Mambelli left the ball in the dirt for just a tad too long, enabling Abromavage to reach first base. The Hokies have one on with two outs.
B1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Two outs. Foster popped up to left down the left-field line, while Lynch flared another that settled in Brooklynn Bockhaus' glove a couple steps away from the warning track.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
The Jaguars placed a runner on third, but they couldn't capitalize. Annika Rohs fielded a grounder for out three. Addison Foster, Jordan Lynch and Nora Abromavage are up for Virginia Tech.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Olivia Branstetter flew out deep into left. Nora Abromavage's throw scuttled past third, but Bree Carrico snagged it to avoid a potential error and run.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
One-out double, Kara Wine. South Alabama has a runner in scoring position.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Great defense there. Rachel Castine fielded a slow grounder and flicked it over to Michelle Chatfield for the first out of the inning.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, South Alabama 0
Virginia Tech pitcher Bree Carrico hurls a first-pitch strike to Presley Lively. We're off in Baton Rouge.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: RHP Bree Carrico
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05