Virginia Tech Softball Earns Eight All-ACC Nods

Ahead of the ACC Tournament, which just started today in Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, the ACC released its yearly softball awards. Eight Virginia Tech players earned All-ACC nods, while redshirt freshman pitcher Bree Carrico was named the ACC Freshman of the Year.

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Bree Carrico is the ACC Freshman of the Year! #Hokies pic.twitter.com/ODeZa6HolZ — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 6, 2026

According to HokieSports' press release, Virginia Tech has now earned eight or more All-ACC nods for the third time under head coach Pete D'Amour. This season marked the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Hokies have finished with 40 or more wins.

Carrico (13-1) threw 101 2/3 innings across the season, yielding 71 hits, 32 runs (25 earned) and 47 walks for a 1.72 earned run average. She amassed 117 strikeouts and only allowed nine home runs, ending with a .192 batting average allowed.

In conference play, Carrico finished with a 1.93 ERA, going 6-1 and throwing 50 1/2 innings. In that time span, she allowed 40 hits, 18 runs (14 earned) and seven home runs for a .209 batting average allowed. She totaled 49 strikeouts.

Carrico and sophomore third baseman Jordan Lynch were each named to the All-ACC First Team. Across the season, Lynch compiled a .440 batting average (.402 in league play). In league play, she compiled 35 hits and 10 home runs in 24 starts. Lynch started all 53 games of the season and was named the ACC Player of the Week for a three-homer, 10-RBI performance in Virginia Tech's sweep of Boston College.

Six Virginia Tech players were tabbed to the All-ACC Second Team: designated player Kylie Aldridge, left fielder Nora Abromavage, second baseman Rachel Castine, first baseman Michelle Chatfield, center fielder Addison Foster and junior left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone.

Aldridge produced a .383 clip at the dish, mashing nine home runs on 57 hits. Seven of her home runs came in league play; she struck out just four times in ACC play. Aldridge compiled two home runs and four RBI for a .625 hitting mark in Virginia Tech's series against Clemson.

Abromavage played in her first full season after operating as a pinch hitter as a freshman. In 153 at-bats, Abromavage hit .366 for 56 hits and 17 home runs, amassing a .778 slugging percentage. In league play, she accrued eight home runs and 23 RBI.

Castine netted her first All-ACC honor after receiving a fifth year due to a medical redshirt for the 2024 season. Castine sports a four-game streak of home runs, having homered in Virginia Tech's three games against Syracuse and against North Carolina in the series finale.

Castine started in 40 of the 20 games she played, compiling a .363 clip and hitting a career-high 14 home runs. In league play, she hit at a career-best .400 mark.

Chatfield earned her third straight All-ACC nod, hitting at a .376 clip across the season and a team-best .444 in ACC play. Chatfield compiled 65 hits in 173 at-bats, mashed 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. The junior first baseman was named ACC Player of the Week on April 28. The nod came after she broke the program record for most RBI in a single game with nine against North Carolina in the second game of the series. In that series, she amassed four home runs and 10 RBI.

Foster, a junior transfer from Stetson, batted at leadoff for 33 of the 53 games thatshe played. Foster batted at a joint-team-high .444 clip in league play, though she did not log a home run. In 72 at-bats, she compiled 32 hits and accounted for 17 RBI.

Mazzarone, who was named All-ACC Pitcher of the Week twice, earned her third straight All-ACC nod; she was previously named All-ACC Third Team in 2025 and Second Team (plus Freshman Team) in 2024. The junior left-hander, who also hits, compiled a career-best 3.04 ERA, totaling a 15-4 record. In 117 1/3 innings, she allowed 79 hits, 60 runs (51 earned) while tallying a team-high 147 strikeouts.

Opponents batted at just a .182 clip against the junior, who threw eight complete games. At the dish, Mazzarone batted at a career-best .319 clip (.400 in league play), mashing three home runs and notching 15 hits in 47 at-bats. Mazzarone struck out 17 batters in Virginia Tech's sweep of NC State.

The Hokies will be the third seed in this year's ACC Tournament, and they will play the winner of six-seed Virginia vs. 11-seed Pitt on Thursday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.