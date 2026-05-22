How to Watch Virginia Tech Baseball vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 2026 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Virginia Tech baseball is back in action today against No. 2 North Carolina, looking for a potential berth to the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Hokies are in their first ACC Tournament quarterfinal since the 2013 season.

𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 🚀



We’re back for more in Friday morning’s quarterfinal (11 a.m. ET)#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/B6HcXvVQEo — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) May 22, 2026

Here's how you can tune in to the clash between the Hokies and Tar Heels:

VIrginia Tech Hokies (30-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels (43-10-1, 22-8 ACC)

DATE/TIME

Friday, May 22, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET (TV: ACC Network Extra) (Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network - Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes)

STADIUM

Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Game Notes

Virginia Tech and North Carolina have not faced off against one another in the ACC Tournament since the 2022 season — the same year that the Hokies made the Super Regional. That year, Tech, then ranked No. 2 by D1Baseball per the program's game notes, was shut out 10-0 by the Tar Heels.

Virginia Tech entered this year's tournament with its highest seeding since that 2022 campaign (No. 1 seed that year), earning a first-round bye as the No. 7 overall seed. The Hokies drew Notre Dame in the second round, and they logged season-highs in both hits (19) and runs (17) in a 17-10 victory over the Fighting Irish. Virginia Tech's 19-hit day also set a new program record in ACC Tournament play.

Notre Dame tagged Virginia Tech starter Ethan Grim for four hits and as many runs (all earned) before an out was recorded. Sophomore Logan Eisenreich took over with two on and no outs; he yielded a sacrifice fly (charged to Grim) but escaped the jam and stranded runners at the corners.

Virginia Tech responded in the bottom of the second when second baseman Ethan Ball — who tied the single-game program record for home runs in an ACC Tournament contest — mashed his first pitch 409 feet over the center-field wall. Third baseman Owen Petrich pounded a two-RBI double to slash the Hokies' deficit to 4-3 after two frames.

In the bottom of the third, Virginia Tech evened the game at five thanks to another Ball blast — this one, a two-run shot — and a two-out Nick Locurto double.

Virginia Tech pulled ahead in the next two frames, scoring six runs to Notre Dame's one. Eisenreich threw 4.2 frames of five-hit, one-run ball while tallying six strikeouts on 78 pitches. In contrast, the Fighting Irish rotated through 10 arms on Tuesday. The Hokies allowed Notre Dame to close the deficit to 12-10 in the top of the seventh, but they scored five straight runs to close out the contest.

Virginia Tech has a 34-87-2 all-time victory against North Carolina, though it has never beaten the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament. The Hokies lost last year's series, winning the middle game 10-6 but losing the series opener 9-6 and the finale 7-4. Game two was a fiery affair where both teams' head coaches were ejected, plus pinch hitter Jared Davis and catcher Anderson French.