Marlins vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays will enter an interleague series against each other with similar records. The Marlins are 25-29 on the season, while the Blue Jays come into the game at 25-28.

Both teams have also strung together some strong wins recently. The Blue Jays are 4-1 in their last five, while the Mets are riding a three-game win streak.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-160)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Marlins +135

Blue Jays -160

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Miami: Janson Junk, RHP (2-5, 5.07 ERA)

Toronto: Trey Yesavage, RHP (2-1, 1.07 ERA)

Marlins vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SN1, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Marlins record: 25-29

Blue Jays record: 25-28

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Trey Yesavage 7+ Strikeouts (+122)

Trey Yesavage has averaged 7.0 strikeouts in his last two starts, both of which the Blue Jays kept him in the game for 6.0 innings. In his first three starts of the season, the Jays kept him on a short leash, but they seem to be now letting him cook. Tonight, he'll face a Marlins team that has the 10th-highest strikeout rate over the past 30 days at 23.2%.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Jays to win big tonight:

The Toronto Blue Jays' offense seems to be starting to wake up a little bit, and they have a favorable matchup tonight when they face Janson Junk of the Miami Marlins. He has a 2-5 record and a 5.07 ERA so far this season.

The Blue Jays have a massive advantage when it comes to starting pitchers. Trey Yesavage gets the start for them tonight, and he's been lights-out for them so far in 2026. He has a 1.07 ERA across his first five starts. Let's bet on him to lead the Blue Jays to a dominant win tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+135) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUSDYW to earn up to a 10 100% Boosts when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!