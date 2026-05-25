Marlins vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25
In this story:
The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays will enter an interleague series against each other with similar records. The Marlins are 25-29 on the season, while the Blue Jays come into the game at 25-28.
Both teams have also strung together some strong wins recently. The Blue Jays are 4-1 in their last five, while the Mets are riding a three-game win streak.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-160)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Marlins +135
- Blue Jays -160
Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Janson Junk, RHP (2-5, 5.07 ERA)
- Toronto: Trey Yesavage, RHP (2-1, 1.07 ERA)
Marlins vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 25
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia
- Marlins record: 25-29
- Blue Jays record: 25-28
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Trey Yesavage 7+ Strikeouts (+122)
Trey Yesavage has averaged 7.0 strikeouts in his last two starts, both of which the Blue Jays kept him in the game for 6.0 innings. In his first three starts of the season, the Jays kept him on a short leash, but they seem to be now letting him cook. Tonight, he'll face a Marlins team that has the 10th-highest strikeout rate over the past 30 days at 23.2%.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Jays to win big tonight:
The Toronto Blue Jays' offense seems to be starting to wake up a little bit, and they have a favorable matchup tonight when they face Janson Junk of the Miami Marlins. He has a 2-5 record and a 5.07 ERA so far this season.
The Blue Jays have a massive advantage when it comes to starting pitchers. Trey Yesavage gets the start for them tonight, and he's been lights-out for them so far in 2026. He has a 1.07 ERA across his first five starts. Let's bet on him to lead the Blue Jays to a dominant win tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+135) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets