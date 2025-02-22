LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score
Can Virginia Tech get a victory today when they face UNCG?
Virginia Tech Baseball is back in action today. The Hokies are beginning their three-game series with UNCG today and hoping to continue their winning ways. Virginia Tech got a series victory over Bucknell to start the season and then defeated ETSU in a midweek matchup. The offense has been stellar to start the season and it should have plenty of opportunities to score over the course of the next three games.
Game one is about to get going so be sure to be locked in right here for the latest updates from today's action!
Pregame
Published