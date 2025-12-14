Virginia Tech Football Retaining Multiple Assistant Coaches

James Franklin has begun shaping the foundation of his Virginia Tech coaching staff, and one of his first major decisions emphasizes continuity and recruiting strength. Fontel Mines will return to Blacksburg as Virginia Tech’s wide receivers coach, remaining in the role he held for the past four seasons under Brent Pry. The move represents Franklin’s first retention from the previous staff and signals an effort to preserve key relationships while implementing his own vision for the program.

Mines’ return is a significant win for Virginia Tech, particularly on the recruiting trail. Over the past four years, he established himself as one of the Hokies’ top recruiters, especially within the Commonwealth of Virginia. His ties to high school coaches across Richmond, Northern Virginia, and the Tidewater region have helped keep Virginia Tech relevant in-state during a transitional period for the program. Retaining Mines allows Franklin to maintain and boost those pipelines rather than being forced to rebuild them.

On the field, Mines brings stability to a wide receiver room that has experienced flashes of promise despite inconsistent offensive production. A former wide receiver at Virginia with NFL experience, Mines has long been respected for his ability to teach route detail, blocking responsibilities, and positional versatility. His background allows him to develop receivers who can contribute in multiple ways, a trait increasingly valued in modern offenses that prioritize spacing and matchup flexibility.

The decision to keep Mines also pairs well with Franklin’s hire of Ty Howle as offensive coordinator. Howle, who previously coached tight ends, is expected to deploy a balanced passing attack that emphasizes receiver and tight end development to pair with schematic adaptability. With Mines handling the receiver room, Virginia Tech gains a coach capable of maximizing Howle’s system while continuing to recruit at a high level from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal.

Franklin’s commitment to continuity extends beyond the receiver room. Matt Moore will also return as Virginia Tech’s offensive line coach, giving the Hokies one of their most important position groups a sense of stability. Moore oversaw the offensive line last season and is widely regarded as a strong technician and evaluator of talent. His return provides Franklin with an experienced coach who understands the personnel, defensive fronts and the physical demands of building depth along the offensive line.

Keeping Moore in place is especially important as Virginia Tech looks to establish consistency offensively. Offensive line play often suffers most during staff transitions, and Franklin’s decision to retain Moore avoids that disruption. This is particularly important due to the fact that Virginia Tech was slated to have employed four offensive line coaches in five years if they had moved on from Moore. His familiarity with returning starters and younger linemen should help the Hokies hit the ground running during offseason workouts and fall camp.

By retaining Mines as wide receivers coach and Moore as offensive line coach, Franklin has taken early steps to stabilize Virginia Tech’s offense while maintaining key recruiting pipelines. Mines’ in-state connections and receiver development, paired with Moore’s proven work along the offensive line, give the Hokies a solid foundation entering the Franklin era.

