All Hokies

LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score, Game Two

Can the Hokies bounce back from their loss yesterday and win game two vs UNCG?

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score, Game Two
LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score, Game Two / Virginia Tech Athletic

After losing game one to UNCG yesterday, Virginia Tech is back on the field today to try and even the series up. The offense was lackluster in the 6-2 loss, but there is a real chance for a bounce back today.

Be sure to stay tuned in right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from today's game in Blacksburg.

Pregame

Hokies’ lineup for todays matchup:

Jared Davis 2B
Ben Watson LF
David McCann DH
Sam Tackett RF
Treyson Hughes CF
Garrett Michel 1B
David Lewis 3B
Anderson French C
Clay Grady SS

Jake Marciano P

1st Inning

First pitch is here in Blacksburg.

First UNCG batter is retired.

Two strike outs to send the Spartans to the field.

Jared Davis single.

Davis caught stealing.

Two consecutive K’s to end the inning.

2nd Inning

Two more K’s to start the inning. Marciano is dealing.

Another K! Five in a row.

Tackett walks to start the bottom of the second.

Treyson Hughes RBI double. 1-0 Hokie lead.

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Other Sports