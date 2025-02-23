LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech vs UNCG Score, Game Two
After losing game one to UNCG yesterday, Virginia Tech is back on the field today to try and even the series up. The offense was lackluster in the 6-2 loss, but there is a real chance for a bounce back today.
Be sure to stay tuned in right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from today's game in Blacksburg.
Pregame
Hokies’ lineup for todays matchup:
Jared Davis 2B
Ben Watson LF
David McCann DH
Sam Tackett RF
Treyson Hughes CF
Garrett Michel 1B
David Lewis 3B
Anderson French C
Clay Grady SS
Jake Marciano P
1st Inning
First pitch is here in Blacksburg.
First UNCG batter is retired.
Two strike outs to send the Spartans to the field.
Jared Davis single.
Davis caught stealing.
Two consecutive K’s to end the inning.
2nd Inning
Two more K’s to start the inning. Marciano is dealing.
Another K! Five in a row.
Tackett walks to start the bottom of the second.
Treyson Hughes RBI double. 1-0 Hokie lead.