Live Virginia Tech Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Latest News and Updates
While the NCAA Tournament is ongoing in baseball, the transfer portal is now open. Virginia Tech did not make the NCAA Tournament after fading down the stretch of the season and they may opt to use the transfer portal to try and fill roster needs, while there might be some outgoing players. Rosters churn every year in every sport in the transfer portal era and baseball is no different.
We'll use this page as our hub to track all of Virginia Tech's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current Hokies roster and incoming transfers from other schools.
Outbound Transfers [1]
- June 1st: 1B Garrett Michel announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Michel hit .272 with two home runs and 20 RBIs this season. In his career, he hit 17 home runs and 77 RBIs.
Incoming Transfers [0]
