Live Virginia Tech Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Live News and Updates
The Hokies' elimination in the Tuscaloosa Regional spelled the end of Tech's 2025 campaign, as they turned towards the offseason in preparation for the following season. With the Women's College Softball World Series dwindling to an end of competition, the transfer portal has geared up for elite talent nationwide to find new programs to call home. Squads prepare for this all year by building team morale to keep as many returning members to a squad while adding star talent employing the portal.
We'll use this page as our hub to track all of Virginia Tech's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current Hokies roster and incoming transfers from other schools.
Virginia Tech Softball: Latest Transfer Portal Updates
Outbound Transfers [3]
- May 20: Infielder Emily LeGette announced on social media her decision to enter the transfer portal. LeGette saw improvements during her second season, doubling her home run count to four and six more RBIs than her freshman season, while taking the same number of at-bats.
- May 24: Jayden Jones transferred to Oklahoma State after spending her freshman season playing 26 games for the Hokies. Jones will now look to conquer the Big 12 alongside her sister, Aubrey Jones, on the Cowgirls.
- May 30: P Reagan Troy announced on social media that she would enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. Troy did not see any action during the 2025 season as she entered the Hokies program as the 31st overall prospect according to Extra Innings Softball.
Incoming Transfers [1]
June 3: Infielder Addison Foster announces on social media her transfer to Virginia Tech after two years with the Stetson Hatters. Foster led the Hatters to a winning record in 2025 while batting .411 in the leadoff slot. It might be too early to say, but the Hokies just lost their leadoff bat in Cori McMillan this past May. Foster is your prototypical leadoff bat--sneaky power with great contact ability to reach base for her teammates behind her.