7-1 To 7-5 — A Deep Dive Into Virginia Tech's Four-Game Slide

Virginia Tech entered the past week riding the momentum of a 7–1 start. Five days later, the Hokies find themselves in the middle of a four-game skid that has raised real questions about where the team stands early in the season.

Three of those losses have come by seven or more runs, along with another defeat to Tennessee in Arlington. For a team that looked poised to carry early momentum into March, the sudden downturn has been stark.

To put it simply, not much has gone right for Virginia Tech during this stretch.

What are the problems?

As a team, the Hokies are hitting .261 with a .433 slugging percentage and a .382 on-base percentage. Those numbers on the surface are respectable, but a closer look shows where the offense has stalled. Only two players on the roster are hitting above .300, and those same two hitters are the only ones slugging over .600.

Situational hitting has been the bigger issue. Virginia Tech is batting just .197 with runners in scoring position and .241 with runners on base overall. With two outs, the number drops even further to .147.

In other words, the Hokies are finding ways to get runners on base, and they just have not been able to bring them home.

Two arms that the Hokies expected to rely on heavily entering the season — Preston Crowl and Aiden Robertson — have both endured uneven starts to their campaigns. Both pitchers have shown flashes of their potential, but early command issues and difficult outings have contributed to the staff’s inflated numbers.

None of this is unusual in February and early March. College baseball seasons are long, and early struggles often come as hitters regain timing and pitchers settle into their roles. Slumps happen.

But what has stood out for Virginia Tech is how little the lineup has changed during this stretch. Head coach John Szefc has largely stuck with the same batters, despite several hitters working through prolonged struggles.

Continuity can be valuable, especially early in the season. At the same time, periodic adjustments can help players reset both mentally and physically. As the competition ramps up, lineup flexibility could become a useful tool for the Hokies if they hope to spark the offense before ACC play fully ramps up.

One of the toughest starts statistically has belonged to Henry Cooke. The junior is hitting .057 on the season and has struck out in 39.5 percent of his plate appearances — a number that climbs to 52.2 percent since Virginia Tech’s first midweek game against ETSU. His last hit came in the opening game against Rutgers, and he has struggled to consistently reach base since.

Cooke’s defensive metrics have also been uneven early. Through 11 games, he holds a -1.0 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) according to D1Baseball Synergy metrics, along with a -0.07 Defensive Wins Above Replacement and a -0.22 WAR.

That said, it is still early in the season, and a short stretch of games can heavily skew defensive and offensive metrics alike.

One player who could potentially factor into the conversation is freshman CJ Oxendine. In a limited sample, Oxendine carries a -0.02 DRS and flashed his defensive ability by throwing out a runner at second base against Marshall. The coaching staff has consistently praised his defensive instincts and maturity behind the plate for a true freshman, and his development could give the Hokies another option moving forward.

Elsewhere in the lineup, players such as Gates, Pete Daniel and Owen Petrich have also experienced slow starts statistically. The difference is that all three have shown signs of breaking through, whether through occasional impact games or consistently hitting the ball hard.

For Virginia Tech, the pieces are still there. The Hokies have shown throughout the early part of the season that they can score runs and compete with strong teams.

Right now, though, they are searching for consistency and production — something that will need to come quickly if they want to halt the slide before conference play fully takes hold.