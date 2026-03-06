Virginia Tech Softball Rides Five-Run First Inning to 5-3 Win Over Michigan

SALEM, Va. — The first inning was ever-so-important for Hokies softball, who plated all five of their runs in the opening frame. That five-run blast carried Virginia Tech to a 5-3 victory over Michigan to open the Hokie Invite in Salem. Pitchers Emma Mazzarone and Bree Carrico combined for nine strikeouts.

Ten batters came up to the dish in the five-run first inning for the Hokies (17-2); leadoff batter Michelle Chatfield got a look at both Michigan (18-6) arms in the opening frame.

Michigan's starting pitcher Kat Meyers faced eight Hokies; a barrage of aggressive bats ended her quick outing at just 0.2 innings, allowing five hits, two walks, and all five runs in the contest.

"[We] came out strong," Virginia Tech head coach Pete D'Amour said. "We punched them in the mouth, they punched us back, and we didn't fall. It was good."

Sophomore Jordan Lynch and last week's ACC Freshman of the Week Gaby Mizelle both nabbed RBI singles on the first pitch of their at bats.

"We're ready to hit from the go," said D'Amour.

Stetson transfer Addison Foster was the only Tech player to clear the bases in the contest and was the only player to record an extra-base hit for the Hokies. Her triple flung over the head of Jenissa Conway, enabling Lynch and Nora Abromavage to reach home plate.

In Tech's first at-bat with a runner in scoring position, Abromavage pulled a hard-hit single down the left field line for the opening RBI.

Meyers faced only a single batter after Mizelle, giving up a single to fifth-year senior Rachel Castine. Wolverine two-way ace Erin Hoehn entered and shut down Tech.

Castine's base knock marked the second-to-last time that a Tech player reached base. Hoehn, in her 5.2 innings pitched, allowed just a single base runner while punching out five. The Hokies' lone base runner after the entrance of Hoehn came from a one-out single off the bat of Yaeger in the fifth.

Tech's own two-way pitcher, Mazzarone, worked through five innings against Michigan; she did not allow a run, tossing four scoreless innings.

The Wolverines crawled back two runs in the top of the second, with Hoehn picking up work on both sides of the plate. Left fielder Ella Stephenson, on her first of three hits of the contest, was situated on first when Hoehn unleashed a no-doubter over the center-field wall.

Carrico took over in the sixth inning for the Hokies for the sophomore's 11th appearance of the season, after Mazzarone permitted two walks to open the frame.

"All of our pitchers have the ability to get outs," said D'Amour. "[Carrico] comes in, throws strikes, and we're confident behind her."

As she entered the no-out jam, Carrico quickly punched out two Wolverine bats to level out the inning advantage. Michigan stressed with the bases loaded after nine-hole batter Janelle Ilacqua drew a five-pitch walk. That rolled the lineup over to Indiana Langford, who also walked, bringing home the final run of the contest and cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Conway lifted a deep fly ball to center, which stranded three more Wolverines and ended the top of the sixth; Michigan ended the contest with eight batters stranded and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

"I think we executed when we needed to," Mazzarone said. "I think just throwing out pitch, letting Josh [Hokies pitching coach Josh Johnson] work pitches and trusting his process."

The Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Va, continues the tournament tomorrow, with the Hokies playing against James Madison at 6 p.m. ET.