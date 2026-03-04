Marshall Thrashes Virginia Tech 13-4 In Blacksburg

Virginia Tech jumped out to an early lead Tuesday afternoon at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park, but Marshall used a five-run fourth inning to seize control and pull away for a 13–4 victory over the Hokies.

The Thundering Herd (5-6) pounded out 18 hits in the win and scored in five different innings, erasing an early Virginia Tech (7-5) advantage before steadily adding insurance runs through the middle frames.

Virginia Tech struck first in the opening inning thanks to aggressive baserunning and early offensive pressure.

Sam Grube led off the bottom of the first with a single to left field before Pete Daniel followed with another base hit to center, quickly putting two runners aboard with no outs. After both runners stole bases and Nick Locurto worked a walk to load the bases, the Hokies plated the game’s first run when Grube scored on a wild pitch, giving Virginia Tech a 1–0 lead.

Virginia Tech starter Ben Weber navigated the first two innings without allowing a run, striking out two and stranding a Marshall baserunner in the opening frame.

Marshall broke through in the third inning to tie the game. Jack Smith led off with a single before Wil Gubba followed with another base hit. Evan Bottone laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners, and Tyler Kamerer brought home Smith with a groundout to second base, evening the score at 1–1.

The Hokies quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning.

Grube once again ignited the offense with another single before swiping second base. Pete Daniel delivered the biggest swing of the day for Virginia Tech, ripping a double into the left-center gap that brought home Grube and pushed the Hokies back in front.

Later in the inning, aggressive baserunning created another run. While Nick Locurto stole second base, Daniel broke for home and slid in safely during the play, extending the Virginia Tech lead to 4–1.

That momentum shifted dramatically in the fourth inning, where Marshall erupted for five runs on six hits in the frame to flip the game.

Cooper Hinson opened the rally with a single and advanced to third base after two wild pitches. Mason Onate then doubled through the left side to drive in Hinson and cut the deficit to two runs.

Moments later Jack Smith lined an RBI single to right field, trimming the Virginia Tech lead to 4–3.

The Herd kept the inning alive when Wil Gubba singled before Evan Bottone tied the game with an RBI single to left field.

Marshall then took the lead for good when Jackson Halter drilled a two-run double down the left-field line, scoring both Gubba and Bottone to give the Herd a 6–4 advantage.

Marshall would continue to build on that momentum in the following inning.

Leading off the fifth, Ethan Murdoch launched a 396-foot solo home run to left field, his third home run of the season, extending the lead to 7–4.

The Herd added two more runs in the sixth inning to create further separation. Evan Bottone singled to begin the frame and later scored when Tyler Kamerer delivered an RBI single to left field. After a walk extended the inning, Cooper Hinson added another run-scoring single up the middle, pushing Marshall’s lead to 9–4.

Virginia Tech attempted to answer in the bottom half of the inning but was unable to generate sustained offense against Marshall’s bullpen.

Marshall effectively put the game out of reach in the seventh inning, taking advantage of a Hokie defensive miscue to add four more runs.

After Wil Gubba doubled and Evan Bottone was hit by a pitch, both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Kamerer then reached on a fielding error that allowed two runs to score.

Later in the inning, Cooper Hinson delivered the biggest hit of the frame, lining a two-run double to center field that extended the Herd’s lead to 13–4.

Marshall left-hander Landen Doll took control on the mound from there. Entering in relief in the fourth inning, Doll tossed six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out eight, earning the victory and shutting down the Hokies’ offense over the final frames.

Virginia Tech managed only limited offensive opportunities late in the game. One of the bright spots came in the eighth inning when freshman Willie Hurt recorded the first hit of his collegiate career, lining a single into left field.

Marshall’s offense was paced by several strong individual performances.

Evan Bottone finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Tyler Kamerer went 2-for-6 with two RBIs. Cooper Hinson added three hits and three RBIs, and Jackson Halter drove in two runs, including the pivotal two-run double in the fourth inning.

Murdoch’s solo homer accounted for Marshall’s only home run of the afternoon.

On the mound, Ben Weber took the loss for Virginia Tech after allowing five runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings, striking out three.

Virginia Tech finished the game with nine hits, led by Sam Grube, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Hudson Lutterman, who added two hits and an RBI. Pete Daniel also recorded two hits and an RBI, including his run-scoring double in the third inning.

Despite the strong early start, the Hokies were unable to recover after Marshall’s decisive fourth inning, which ultimately proved to be the turning point in the 13–4 defeat.