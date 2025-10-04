Takeaways From Virginia Tech Softball's First 2025 Fall Ball Contest
The Hokies were back for softball action for the first time in 138 days, gearing up for a month of fall ball play that started with Radford University last night.
Former Tech infielder Addy Greene returned to Tech Softball Park, but this time, she was opposite of the maroon and orange. Greene is in her first year with the Highlanders as assistant coach after being a four-year player under Hokies coach Pete D'Amour.
The Friday slate featured two, five-inning matchups, contrary to the typical seven-inning contest in college softball. Here were the big takeaways from the games:
No. 1: Intensity
Even in October, the Hokies took the field with an intensity that matched that of May softball. For Radford, that meant squaring off against the everyday players in D'Amour's lineup for game one.
Emma Mazzarone got the start in the circle, and around her is an infield that returns every starter from the last season. With the only exception of senior Rachel Castine not appearing in the game, instead, freshman Gaby Mizelle picked up some playing time at second base. Mizelle sent a home run flying deep over left field in the very last inning of play.
The Hokies were hustling on the base paths as well, between the quick triple that Jordan Lynch tallied in the first inning, or swiping extra bases on the paths. Mizelle, only standing 5-foot-5, is a blaze of speed that could be a vital pinch runner to wreak havoc on the base paths this season.
No. 2: New Personnel
Although the infield core remains the same from the spring, D'Amour will have no small task in replacing the outfield duo of Bre Peck and Cori McMillan, who started in each of the 56 games last season.
Stetson University transfer Addison Foster picked up a healthy amount of playing time in center over the two contests, as well as landing herself in the leadoff spot in the lineup. Overall consistency and longevity will be key for the Hokies in the spring, whether from fellow transfer Bre Warren, or returning players Sara McNelly and Nora Abromavage.
No. 3: Environment
An October softball matchup in Blacksburg didn’t deter the Hokie faithful from showing up in support, even with the added festivities taking place, like the Volleyball match or Homecoming Parade. With each strike thrown by a Hokie, to each ding of the ball clanking off the metal bats, Tech Softball Park had the electricity of a regular-season affair.
In the fifth inning of game one, what would be a traditional save scenario for freshman Addyson Fisher turned into a rather rowdy couple of outs.
As Fisher stepped into the circle, the Homecoming parade commenced right beside Tech Softball Park. Following the flashy cars carrying the court, the band roared loudly with Tech Triumph, to the amusement of the fans at the park. For Fisher now, in an October fall-ball contest, she had the energy from both the band and the majority of the crowd clapping along to the beat of Tech Triumph.
Tech’s next stop on the fall ball calendar takes it to Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Virginia, for an away contest against George Mason University.