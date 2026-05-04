Updated ACC Baseball Standings After May 3: Hokies Rise After Series Victory Over California

Virginia Tech baseball is on a three-series heater, having vanquished Pitsburgh, N.C. State and California in succession. The Hokies have won eight of their last 10 and 10 of their last 13, with 15 days separating them from the ACC Tournament, which starts on Tuesday, May 19, in Charlotte, N.C.

Now that the Hokies' series against the Golden Bears has wrapped up, here's a look at how the ACC standings have shifted after this weekend:

[Editor's note: All top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Baseball.]

No. 3 Georgia Tech (19-5 ACC, 39-8 overall) No. 2 North Carolina (17-7 ACC, 37-9-1 overall) No. 22 Boston College (17-10 ACC, 35-16 overall) No. 14 Florida State (15-9 ACC, 33-14 overall) Miami (13-11 ACC, 33-14 overall) Wake Forest (14-13 ACC, 32-17 overall) No. 23 Virginia (12-12 ACC, 32-16 overall) N.C. State (12-12 ACC, 30-17 overall) Virginia Tech (13-14 ACC, 25-21 overall) Pittsburgh (10-14 ACC, 28-18 overall) Louisville (10-14 ACC, 26-22 overall) Stanford (10-14 ACC, 22-22 overall) Notre Dame (11-16 ACC, 24-20 overall) Duke (9-15 ACC, 23-24 overall) Clemson (8-16 ACC, 28-20 overall) California (8-16 ACC, 24-23 overall)

Here's what the bracket would look like through the first three rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today:

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of May 4, 2026

(9) Virginia Tech vs. (16) California

vs. (16) California (12) Stanford vs. (13) Notre Dame

vs. (13) Notre Dame (10) Pittsburgh vs. (15) Clemson

(11) Louisville vs. (14) Duke

Provisional Second Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of May 4, 2026

(8) N.C. State vs. either (9) Virginia Tech or (16) California

or (16) California (5) Miami vs. either (12) Stanford or (13) Notre Dame

(7) Virginia vs. either (10) Pittsburgh or (15) Clemson

(6) Wake Forest vs. either (11) Louisville or (14) Duke

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of May 4, 2026

(1) Georgia Tech vs. one of (8/9/16) N.C. State/ Virginia Tech /California

/California (4) Florida State vs. one of (5/12/13) Miami/Stanford/Notre Dame

(2) North Carolina vs. one of (7/10/15) Virginia/Pittsburgh/Clemson

(3) Boston College vs. one of (6/11/14) Wake Forest/Louisville/Duke

Team Notes

After cobbling together back-to-back series wins against Pittsburgh and N.C. State — Virginia Tech's first such occasion this season — the Hokies thumped California on Friday to the tune of a 9-1 victory.

In that contest, Virginia Tech's ace, junior right-hander Brett Renfrow, went for seven full frames, tossing a career-high 112 pitches (71 strikes) and allowing only four hits and a run (earned). Renfrow amassed nine strikeouts, and the Hokies went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Six of Virginia Tech's runs came in the final three frames, while California's lone run arrived as a two-RBI single. The Golden Bears did not log any extra-base hits in Friday's series opener.

The Hokies continued their winning ways on Saturday with a 6-2 game two victory to move to .500 in league play for the first time this season. Like the previous day, Virginia Tech leaned on stellar pitching. Sophomore right-hander Logan Eisenreich tossed five frames of two-hit, one-run ball. He amassed eight strikeouts — part of a staff-wide 13 punchouts across the outing. The Hokies allowed only two runs, totaled in the third and ninth innings.

Virginia Tech's bats were relatively quiet; the team went 7-for-35 and aside from the long ball, it was 5-for-30. Four of the team's runs came in the second inning; center fielder Sam Gates blasted a leadoff shot to deep right field and Henry Cooke followed with a two-out, three-RBI home run that brought Virginia Tech's lead to 4-0 after three frames.

However, the Hokies stumbled Sunday and could not claim their first series sweep in over a year. California collected five runs in the second inning with a single, sacrifice bunt and three-run home run. Golden Bears catcher Hideki Prather accounted for five RBI in his four at-bats. Virginia Tech's situational hitting proved subpar Sunday; the Hokies converted on just two of their opportunities with a runner abord. Moreover, the team went 0-fro-7 with runners in scoring position.

Virginia Tech still gained three spots in the ACC standings as a result of the series victory, though. Their next game comes in Lynchburg, Va., against Liberty (TV: ESPN+). First pitch is set for Wednesday, May 6, at 6 p.m. ET.