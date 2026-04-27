Updated ACC Baseball Standings After April 26: Virginia Tech Dips Despite Series Win Over N.C. State

Virginia Tech baseball enters this week off another ACC series victory, toppling N.C. State with a 5-4 victory to win two of three. The Hokies now sit at 3-5 in their ACC series with series against Clemson and California on the horizon. As a result, here is how the ACC standings now shake out.

[Editor's note: All top-25 rankings are compiled from D1Baseball.]

No. 3 Georgia Tech (19-5 ACC, 36-7 overall) No. 2 North Carolina (17-7 ACC, 36-8-1 overall) No. 20 Boston College (16-8 ACC, 33-14 overall) Miami (12-9 ACC, 32-12 overall) No. 14 Florida State (12-9 ACC, 29-14 overall) No. 23 Virginia (12-12 ACC, 29-16 overall) Pittsburgh (10-11 ACC, 28-14 overall) N.C. State (10-11 ACC, 27-16 overall) Louisville (10-11 ACC, 26-18 overall) Stanford (10-11 ACC, 21-19 overall) Wake Forest (11-13 ACC, 28-17 overall) Virginia Tech (11-13 ACC, 22-20 overall) Duke (9-15 ACC, 23-23 overall) California (7-14 ACC, 22-20 overall) Notre Dame (8-16 ACC, 19-20 overall) Clemson (6-15 ACC, 26-19 overall)

Here's what the bracket would look like through the first three rounds of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today:

Provisional First Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 27, 2026

(9) Louisville vs. (16) Clemson

(12) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Duke

vs. (13) Duke (10) Stanford vs. (15) Notre Dame

(11) Wake Forest vs. (14) California

Provisional Second Round of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 27, 2026

(8) N.C. State vs. either (9) Louisville or (16) Clemson

(5) Florida State vs. either (12) Virginia Tech or (13) Duke

or (13) Duke (7) Pittsburgh vs. either (10) Stanford or (15) Notre Dame

(6) Virginia vs. either (11) Wake Forest or (14) California

Provisional Quarterfinals of 2026 ACC Tournament As Of April 27, 2026

(1) Georgia Tech vs. one of (8/9/16) N.C. State/Louisville/Clemson

(4) Miami vs. one of (5/12/13) Florida State/ Virginia Tech /Duke

/Duke (2) North Carolina vs. one of (7/10/15) Pittsburgh/Stanford/Notre Dame

(3) Boston College vs. one of (6/11/14) Virginia/Wake Forest/California

How has Virginia Tech's season gone so far?

For the first time this season, the Hokies have amassed back-to-back series wins in conference play. Virginia Tech exited the N.C. State series having won four of its last five and six of its last eight.

Following a series loss to Boston College, the Hokies threw their first collective no-hitter since the 2000 season, shutting out Radford 14-0. From there, Virginia Tech took down Pitt 11-6 in game of the series. Though it conceded a 5-4 loss, the Hokies broke a five-all stalemate when pinch hitter Hudson Lutterman launched a solo shot to grant Virginia Tech the series victory.

Following an 8-6 victory against VCU at the Diamond (Richmond, Va.), Virginia Tech shut out N.C. State 4-0. In game two of the series, the Hokies were within earshot of the Wolfpack, trailing 8-7, when the game underwent an hour-plus rain delay during the eighth inning. However, Virginia Tech conceded six unanswered runs upon the game's resumption, sustaining a six-run loss.

The Hokies bounced back on Sunday, however, countering N.C. State's three-run sixth with one of their own. A sacrifice fly from freshman second baseman Ethan Ball provided just enough of a punch that Virginia Tech needed to pull away and claim its first back-to-back ACC series victories of the year.

The Hokies are still within earshot of claiming an NCAA Regional bid, though winning its series against California and Clemson are necessities for that to become reality.

Virginia Tech has 11 games remaining in the season. Here's the full list:

Tuesday, April 28: vs. James Madison

vs. James Madison Friday, May 1: at California

at California Saturday, May 2: at California

at California Sunday, May 3: at California

at California Thursday, May 6: at Liberty

at Liberty Saturday, May 9: vs. UNCG

vs. UNCG Sunday, May 10: vs. UNCG

vs. UNCG Tuesday, May 12: at Marshall

at Marshall Friday, May 14: vs. Clemson

vs. Clemson Saturday, May 15: vs. Clemson

vs. Clemson Sunday, May 16: vs. Clemson