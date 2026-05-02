LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs California Baseball, Game Two Score
Pregame
Here's how the Hokies will line up:
SP -
1. Sam Grube - RF
2. Ethan Gibson - 1B
3. Henry Cooke - C
4. Ethan Ball - 2B
5. Hudson Lutterman - LF
6. Nick Locurto - DH
7. Sam Gates - CF
8. Owen Petrich - 3B
9. Pete Daniel - SS
It was a complete team effort last night against the Golden Bears, as the Hokies got a 9-1 victory.
Virginia Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC lately and they are looking to make a late season push to get into the ACC Tournament. Can they get another win over California and take the series?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell