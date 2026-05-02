LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Hokies vs California Baseball, Game Two Score

Pregame

Here's how the Hokies will line up:

SP -

1. Sam Grube - RF

2. Ethan Gibson - 1B

3. Henry Cooke - C

4. Ethan Ball - 2B

5. Hudson Lutterman - LF

6. Nick Locurto - DH

7. Sam Gates - CF

8. Owen Petrich - 3B

9. Pete Daniel - SS

It was a complete team effort last night against the Golden Bears, as the Hokies got a 9-1 victory.

Virginia Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC lately and they are looking to make a late season push to get into the ACC Tournament. Can they get another win over California and take the series?