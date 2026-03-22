Virginia Tech Baseball Drops Game 2 To Duke, 8-6

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech had its opportunity to flip the game late but couldn’t deliver the decisive hit, stranding the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth inning and falling to Duke Saturday at English Field.

In a game defined by narrow margins, missed chances ultimately outweighed several encouraging signs for Virginia Tech, including a strong start from right-hander Brett Renfrow and consistent offensive pressure throughout the afternoon.

The Hokies (11-10, 3-5 ACC) put themselves in position to take control in the eighth, loading the bases without recording an out. Duke executed defensively and limited the damage to two runs, a sequence that proved to be the difference.

“We just didn’t execute,” Virginia Tech infielder Sam Grube said. “Bases loaded, no outs — we’ve got to do more there. They made a really good defensive play and got two big outs.”

That missed opportunity loomed in a game that featured multiple momentum swings.

Duke (16-9, 4-4 ACC) capitalized on its biggest chances, particularly through Matthew Strand, who accounted for much of the Blue Devils’ offense with a pair of home runs. Both long balls came against reliever Preston Crowl, turning what had been a controlled game into an uphill climb for the Hokies.

“I don’t really know,” Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc said. “He just got him. He got him good.”

Outside of those swings, Virginia Tech’s pitching staff was largely effective. Renfrow delivered his best outing of the season, working five innings with improved command and velocity while striking out eight.

“It was just fun being out there competing with my guys,” Renfrow said. “Every start is special, but just being out there with them makes it even better.”

After an up-and-down start to the year, Renfrow’s performance marked a step forward for a Hokies rotation looking for consistency.

“It was good to see him come back and throw strikes and kind of battle through that,” Szefc said. “That’s kind of a guy we need.”

Renfrow settled in during the first inning, stringing together scoreless frames and keeping Virginia Tech within striking distance. His outing allowed the Hokies to remain competitive despite intermittent offensive struggles.

Virginia Tech generated traffic on the bases early, including a second-inning rally that created a prime scoring opportunity. But like the eighth inning, the Hokies were unable to fully capitalize, a recurring issue throughout the game.

“We were hitting balls hard, just right at guys,” Grube said. “We weren’t striking out a ton. We just couldn’t find holes.”

The Hokies' batters struck out just seven times.

That stretch included a middle-innings sequence where Duke’s first arm out of the bullpen — Peter Lemke — retired a string of Hokies hitters, limiting any momentum as the game settled into a tight, back-and-forth contest.

Defensively, Virginia Tech also experienced key lapses, most notably in the sixth inning when a pair of miscues extended the inning and allowed Duke to regain control.

“We let them come back in the game because we couldn’t make plays,” Szefc said. “Couldn’t play defense.”

Despite those mistakes, the Hokies remained within reach into the late innings, aided by steady at-bats and contributions throughout the lineup. Sam Grube and Daniel continued to provide consistency, with both batters going a combined 4-of-8.

Still, Virginia Tech’s inability to convert with runners on base — 3-of-14 with runners in scoring position (RiSP) — ultimately proved decisive. The Hokies consistently put themselves in position but lacked the timely hit needed to swing the outcome the other way.

“The eighth inning kind of hurts a lot,” Grube said. “I felt like our at-bats all day were pretty solid, but we’ve got to execute there.”

Renfrow, meanwhile, emphasized a continued focus on process over results as he builds toward consistency.

“For me, it’s just being consistent and competing every time I’m out there,” he said. “I try not to be results-based. I just go out there with the same confidence every time.”

The loss puts added importance on Sunday’s series finale, where Virginia Tech will look to regroup and secure the series behind a reliable arm on the mound.

“I feel confident,” Grube said. “We’ve been really good on Sundays.”

Szefc echoed that sentiment, pointing to the Hokies’ starting pitching as a reason for optimism.

“If I’ve got Stieg on the mound, I feel good,” Szefc said. “I don’t know how you wouldn’t feel good about that.”

For Virginia Tech, the path forward remains straightforward: cleaner defense, more consistent execution and timely hitting in key moments.

“We need to play better,” Szefc said. “We need a good start, quality at-bats, and we can’t leave runners on base.”

On a day when both teams showed flashes, Duke made the most of its opportunities — and Virginia Tech was left to rue the ones it couldn’t finish. The rubber match will take place tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest on ACC Network Extra.