Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Toronto Blue Jays could have gotten back in the mix in the AL East if they managed to sweep the New York Yankees in their first series of the year, but instead, they have lost the first two games, each by a single run.

The best the Blue Jays can hope for now is to tie the series at 2-2, but the Yankees are set as favorites to win the series tonight, with a game left to play on Thursday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this AL East battle.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-145)

Yankees -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +150

Yankees -178

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Trey Yesavage, RHP (1-1, 1.40 ERA)

New York: Cam Schlittler, RHP (6-1, 1.35 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, Sportsnet ONE, Amazon Prime Video

Blue Jays record: 21-27

Yankees record: 30-19

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Trey Yesavage OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-137)

I'm going to put a lot of faith behind Trey Yesavage in this game. He has hit six strikeouts in three straight starts, but he has only pitched more than 4.0 innings once. As long as he stays in the game long enough, he's going to be live to soar over this total. Despite the Yankees' offense being arguably the best in the Majors, they still have some strikeout issues, striking out on 22.7% of their at-bats over the past 30 days.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER in this AL East duel:

We have a pitching duel between two great young pitchers on tap for tonight. Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays with a 1.40 ERA, while Cam Schlittler of the Yankees sports an ERA of 1.35. I'm surprised we have a total set at 8 with these two pitchers on the mound and with the Blue Jays' offense ranking 27th in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

Let's bet on this being a low-scoring game.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-110) via Caesars

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