Virginia Tech Baseball Hires Josh Reynolds As Director of Pitching Performance and Baseball Analytics

After the departure of assistant coach Chase Lummus last week, Virginia Tech baseball made a quick turn around by hiring former Tennessee assistant — along with various other titles in his 15-plus years of experience — as the replacement, taking on the role as Director of Pitcher Performance and Baseball Analytics.

𝘽𝙚𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙪𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙗 🧪@VTCoachSzefc is excited to welcome Josh Reynolds into the role of director of pitching performance / baseball analytics at Virginia Tech



🗞️ https://t.co/3icm1nyZmK#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Z4QPOnZZQU — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) June 17, 2026

“We want to welcome Josh Reynolds to our coaching staff,” said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc in the team's release. “He will be a tremendous addition to our staff in the role of director of pitching performance and baseball analytics.

A former MLB draft pick, Reynolds spent time in three different organizations, but never cracked the big leagues in his four-year stint in pro ball. He transitioned to coaching, taking on gradudate assistant/volunteer rolls at Kansas State along with an assistant coaching roll at Northeast Texas Community College. He also worked as an assistant coach at Evansville for two seasons.

He would then go on to get his first power-conference job,taking on an assistant coaching roll at Kansas State from 2011-2015, assisting the Wildcats to two NCAA tournaments along with a Big 12 Championship in 2013.

He then took on a job at Northwestern in 2016, where he'd spend seven seasons overseeing their pitching staff, along with taking a lead role in the program's recruiting efforts. Towards the end of 2021, Northwestern's head coach was fired and Josh Reynolds spent the remainder of 2021 and the entire 2022 season as the program's interim head coach. He went 27-32 over that stint.

He spent a year as a Scouting Director with Colorado before he then went on to take a new position as the pitching coach at Cincinatti in 2024, where they saw their lowest ERA since 2019. They also posted their first 30-win season in the same time frame, finishing 32-25 and fifth in the Big 12 with his guidance.

His most recent position was at Tennessee, where he guided a 2025 pitching staff that finished second nationally in strikeouts per nine innings, along with landing in the top 15 in WHIP, ERA, and strikeout-to-walk ratio. Tennessee tallied 84 total wins across Reynolds' pair of seasons there, where the Volunteers made the NCAA Tournament both seasons and hosted a regional in 2025.

“I have personally known Josh for more than 15 years," Szefc said. "He is one of the best pitching guys in the business. His work, coupled with that of Doug Willey, will really elevate our whole pitching operation in general."

With over 20 years of professional and collegiate experience — as a player and coach — Reynolds is an experienced hire that the Hokies quickly dialed in on after the position opened.