NFL Analyst Lists Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten As A Prospect Who Could Run The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time
The 2025 NFL Combine is set to begin today and one of the most followed aspects of the combine is who will run the fastest 40-yard dash time. Former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy set the record last season with a 4.21 time and while there might not be a player that is going to do that, someone has to run the fastest time.
Why not Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten? Tuten was one of the best and explosive running backs in the country during the 2024 season and has been getting buzz as one of the top backs in this year's draft. When naming the top players who could run the fastest time at the combine this season, NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm mentioned Tuten as one of the players who could:
"An explosive back at 211 pounds, Tuten has previously run a 4.32-second 40 and registered a 60-meter dash time of 7.03 seconds in high school. Although he has hinted that he hasn’t always shown his top gear on the field, Tuten’s production displays a player who definitely has one. In four college seasons (two each at North Carolina A&T and Virginia Tech), Tuten averaged 6 yards per carry and 23.8 yards per kickoff, returning two for touchdowns as a sophomore for the Hokies."
I think Tuten is a good choice. While I don't expect him to break Worthy's record, I see Tuten running in the 4.3 range and being one of if not the fastest player at Indianapolis.
PFF released their five sleeper players to watch this week and the Hokies landed two players on the list:
RB BHAYSHUL TUTEN, VIRGINIA TECH
"Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards as a sophomore before making the jump to the ACC at Virginia Tech. Feldman reported that Tuten can hit almost 40 inches in the vertical, was clocked at over 23 MPH in a game and has hit 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He is an elite athlete of the backfield who can stand out among a crowded running back class. His 0.33 missed tackles forced rate would rank in the 95th percentile compared to recently drafted backs."
WR DA’QUAN FELTON, VIRGINIA TECH
"The Hokies had a couple of speed demons on offense this year, one of which was Felton, who measured in at over 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds. Now, combine that with some of the numbers Bruce Feldman reported this offseason — Felton jumped over 36 inches in the vertical, nearly 11 feet in the broad, and was clocked at 4.42 seconds 40-yard dash. He never earned more than 650 receiving yards in a single season, but if he puts up those athletic numbers at the combine, he’ll have people believing his most productive football is ahead of him."
How to Watch Each Day Of The 2025 NFL Combine
When: Thursday, Feb. 27
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is Working Out: Defensive Line and Linebackers (Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland)
Day Two
When: Friday, Feb. 28
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is Working Out: Defensive backs and tight ends (Dorian Strong)
Day Three
When: Sat, Mar. 1st
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is working out: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs (Tuten, Lane, and Felton)
Day Four
When: Sun, Mar. 2nd
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is Working Out: Offensive Lineman
