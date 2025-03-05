Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies shutout the Spartans On Tuesday
Freshman Parker Sweeney got the start on the mound for the Hokies, his second of the season. Sweeney successfully shut down the Spartans, holding them scoreless through the first two innings, allowing just four hits, two walks, and striking out two batters.
In the top of the third, Swift entered to relieve Sweeney, and went to work on the bump. Making a huge statement in his first outing with Tech, the Chester, Va native faced eight batters and struck out seven of them, allowing just one hit. Swift was recognized as the winning pitcher for his quick work of the Spartan batters.
Across the plate, Jackson Cherry got the Maroon and Orange fired up with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 lead. David McCann kept the scoring going in the bottom of the third with an RBI-single up the middle. McCann later recorded his third home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth.
Sophomore Garrett Michel committed highway robbery at the bottom of the third, getting a bases-loaded walk, stealing second, stealing third, and then running home off a sacrifice-fly from Sam Tackett. Michel's keen third inning play extended the Hokies' lead to eight. However, Michel wasn't done yet, delivering a final blow to the Spartans in the form of a triple in the bottom of the fifth to score Tech's 13th run.
As the Hokies were leading by more than 10 heading into the seventh inning, the game was capped at seven.
The Maroon and Orange dominated Norfolk State, but the Spartans' stay in Blacksburg is not over yet. The two teams meet again at English Field on Wednesday, March 5. First pitch is scheduled for 3PM EST.
