2026 Four Star Wide Receiver locks in visit at Virginia Tech
Class of 2026 four-star Trinity Episcopal School wideout Davion Brown recenlty announced on social media. his dates for an official vist at Virginia Tech
Brown has already enlisted 32 top-flight offers, from schools including Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and others.
Virginia Tech offered the receiver back in 2022, scouting the in-state recruit's potential before many others.
The Hokies are in need of an improved receiver corps. After the departure of wideouts Jaylin Lane, Da'Quan Felton, Ali Jennings, Stephen Gosnell, and others through the portal or otherwise, there is a desperate need for strength in numbers.
Prying Brown away from some of the nation's best schools will be a tough ask. However, being the so-called "top-dog" of the Commonwealth, like Tech is, will inevitably help.
Ryan Wright from High School on SI covered Brown late last year.
On the gridiron, Brown can be seen at receiver, safety, running back, kick and punt return. That 4.41 speed posted at a Future 50 camp produced 946 yards off 42 receptions with 10 touchdowns in the Titans’ eight games played this season.
“I improved a lot as a receiver this season,” Brown said. “I didn’t play receiver a lot last year. Off the formations we ran, I played a lot of running back last year, but not as much at receiver. That was one of the big things that happened this year. My route running has gotten better, and I was crafting my game and getting better each and every little thing.”
“My focus is on perfecting my craft,” Brown stated. “I’m working on my hips. You can get better at everything; you are never polished. My focus is on getting better. This will be my senior year; I want to win a state championship. I want us to get better as a team, not just with myself, but as a team.”
Wright covers Brown's past visits and sheds light on what schools Brown has his eyes on.
