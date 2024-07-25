Virginia Tech Baseball Lands McNeese State Transfer Cameron LeJeune
John Szefc has been active in the transfer portal for the Hokies, now landing a pitcher from McNeese State.
Cameron LeJeune, the transfer from McNeese State, is a right-hander who saw action in the bullpen and in the starting rotation last year. In 24 games played and 7 starts, LeJeune recorded: 74 IP, 4.14 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 57 Ks, 3.2 BB/9, and 6.9 K/9.
In his 2024 campaign, LeJeune mostly faced Southland Conference schools, but did face a couple of tough SEC teams along the way. LeJeune had a start against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who ended the season as the 6th best team in the nation, according to D1Baseball’s RPI ratings. He did struggle in that game, but posted a decent pitching line for facing one of the best teams in the nation: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 4 K, 0 HR. Is it perfect? No. Is it respectable? Yes.
LeJeune’s other SEC opponent he faced was the Texas A&M Aggies, the runner-up in the College World Series, and a team who was a couple small errors away from winning the whole thing. LeJeune actually pitched really well under the pressure of the Aggies hitters, posting a line of: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 ER, 8 K, 0 HR.
Producing at that level against some of college baseball’s best teams makes it seem like LeJeune could have a much bigger impact than some people slot him out to be.
In an interestingly filled pitching room, LeJeune could find himself as a long reliever or fighting for some time as a starter. In all honesty, I think LeJeune deserves a start. Virginia Tech lost a decent amount of pitching this offseason, and will be missing out on a number of roles throughout the bullpen.
Regardless of where he fills in to the roster, LeJeune should make an immediate impact on the pitching room as a whole. He’s taken part in countless combined shutouts, and could be extremely reliable on the mound after multiple innings of work. It will be interesting to see how John Szefc and the coaching staff chooses to utilize Cameron LeJeune and his ability to wear many different hats as a pitcher.