Virginia Tech Baseball Wins 17-10 Slugfest Against Notre Dame In ACC Tournament Second Round

Despite an early 4-0 deficit, Virginia Tech baseball tallied together 19 hits — at least one from each batter and multiple knocks from eight of nine in the lineup — and 17 runs to advance to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and lock in their NCAA Regional bid with a 17-10 victory over Notre Dame Wednesday in Charlotte.

Virginia Tech (30-23, 15-15 ACC) started off slow on the mound, though.

Starter Ethan Grim faced just five batters and allowed all five to reach, giving up three runs before he was pulled in favor of Logan Eisenreich in the bullpen.

Eisenreich managed to escape a two-on, zero-out jam in the first, only allowing one run, but Notre Dame (31-24, 13-17 ACC) had already settled in with a four-run lead.

Looking to respond in the bottom half, Virginia Tech went down in order on just 13 pitches, allowing the recently torrid Ty Uber to settle in early.

On the mound, Eisenreich helped the Hokies bounce back defensively, working around a leadoff single to pitch a scoreless frame before Tech's explosive response.

Getting to the bottom of the second, Ethan Ball led the frame off with a 409-foot homer over the center-field wall, cutting the Irish lead to just three. Ball went on to finish the game going 2-for-2 with a pair of homers, three RBI and two walks.

The Hokies weren't done in the second either. Hudson Lutterman walked, and Nick Locurto doubled, putting a pair of runners in scoring position. Then, Owen Petrich roped a two-out, two-RBI double to bring the Hokies within one, trailing 4-3.

Notre Dame did add a small cushion to their lead, where a pair of one-out hits put runners on second and third with one out, setting up Mason Barth, who singled in a run — giving Eisenreich his only blemish of the afternoon.

Eisenreich went on to finish his outing with 4.2 innings pitched, where he struck out six batters and allowed only the aforementioned solo earned run in the third.

The tide fully switched over in the third, where Ball hit his second homer of the day. This time, it came with Ethan Gibson on second, tying the game up at five each with his 416-foot jack.

Hudson Lutterman added with a double before Nick Locurto followed suit, scoring Lutterman and giving the Hokies the lead before he was thrown out while trying to stretch for a triple.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth, and Notre Dame continued that into the top of the fifth.

Virginia Tech stopped that streak in the bottom of the inning, where a pair of walks set up Lutterman to knock an RBI single that put runners on the corners for Sam Gates. The center fielder executed a squeeze play to perfection to score the second run of the inning, making the Virginia Tech lead 8-5.

In the top of the sixth, Jamie Zee led off the inning with a homer to left field off of Preston Crowl, but Crowl kept his composure and struck out the next three batters he faced to conclude the inning.

The Hokies had a pair of four-run innings in the game, and the first came in the sixth when three hits, an error and three free bases (two walks, one hit-by-pitch) set the Hokies up. The biggest swing of the inning came from Hudson Lutterman, who laced a two-RBI single with the bases loaded.

Unfortunately for the Hokies, Crowl's success over his previous inning and a third didn't continue. Three walks and a single scored a run and left the bases loaded for Shane Miranda to double into left field, clearing the bases and bringing Notre Dame back within two.

That ended Crowl's day, and the Hokies looked to a veteran righty in Luke Craytor to stabilize the bullpen.

He did just that, getting the lone out in the seventh to end the inning and sending Notre Dame down scoreless in the top half of the eighth.

The Hokies had a chance to put the game away in the seventh with a bases-loaded situation with just one out, but they came out of it scoreless. Earlier in the inning, Gibson was able to scratch an RBI single to score Owen Petrich and give the Hokies a 13-10 lead.

Virginia Tech put the game away in the eighth.

Four hits, an error, a hit-by-pitch and a walk all combined to slowly scratch across one run at a time, tallying four total, and giving the Hokies a seven-run lead going into the ninth.

Needing just three outs, the Hokies turned to Madden Clement, who struck out a pair of batters, sending the side down in order while working around a two-out double to end the game.

In Clement's two ACC appearances this season, he's thrown a pair of scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters.

With the win, the Hokies have now won 30 or more games in five consecutive seasons, adding to an active program record.

Along with that, any doubts that Virginia Tech might miss the tournament have been extinguished; the Hokies were almost unanimously projected as a firm in before adding another RPI-boosting win to the resume.

They will get a one-day break before they are back in action on Friday at 3 p.m. ET against UNC.