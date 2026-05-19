BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has landed another blue-chip commitment. This one comes from Arlington, Texas native Javian Jones-Priest, who chose the Hokies over Florida and Oregon. The news was initially reported by 247Sports this afternoon.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Javian “JP” Jones-Priest has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’10 194 RB from Arlington, TX chose the Hokies over Oregon and Florida



“I’m home! We’re finna be something big! 🦃”https://t.co/jrvppl0M0Q pic.twitter.com/bnURyl9nPF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 19, 2026

Jones-Priest, standing 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds is currently rated as the No. 363 prospect in the nation according to 247 sports, sitting as the 50th best player from the state of Texas and the 28th best running back in the country.

Last season for Martin High School — who went 4-6 last year in one of the toughest districts in America — Priest rushed for 1154 yards in 10 games, including a 217 yard performance in his last game of the season. He tallied 12 touchdown on the season while also finding time on special teams, blocking each a punt and a field goal in the season.

While chosing the Hokies over Oregon and Florida, Jones-Priest had a highly impressive offer list, tallying more than 30 offers, including recognition from SMU, TCU, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech, among a multitude of other of the nation's top programs.

The commitment comes as Virginia Tech's third running back of the class, most likely wrapping up any focus on that point. He's joined Kelvin Morrison and Stanley Smart in the room.

According to the composite rankings, Jones-Priest ranks as the third highest commit of the class and the fifth blue-chip prospect of the class. He joins Peter Bourque and Joseph Buchanan as the ones ranked above him, along with Chase Johnson and Demarcus Brown, who are the four-stars ranked below him.

After landing the commitment, Virginia Tech's recruiting class ranking has skyrocketed to 14th in the nation and second in the ACC, behind only Miami. Their class is ranked ahead of multiple elite programs, jumping Michigan and Texas with the commitment, along with remaining ahead of Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama, among others.

Jones-Priest has a near college-ready body with another year of high school to play, as he weighs in at 194 pounds, just 11 pounds less than Jeff Overton, who is projected to be a major contributor in the backfield this season.

The commitment has shown a shift in recruiting ability under new running-backs coach Norval Mckenzie, who has landed commitment's from three backs, who would rank third, fourth and sixth (behind Overton and Messiah Mickens) respectively when it comes to high school running backs that the Hokies have landed since the beginning of the Brent Pry era.