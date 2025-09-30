Virginia Tech Escapes With Victory over ETSU
Virginia Tech snaps its five-game winless streak and defeats East Tennessee State University 1-0 Monday night in Johnson City off a first-half goal from freshman Dagur Traustason.
The Hokies (3-2-3) controlled possession early on against a struggling Buccaneers (0-5-3) team. ETSU had difficulty getting the ball out of its own half, especially after midfielder Henrique Cruz was given a red card in just the 11th minute.
Cruz turned the ball over after a strong challenge by Alex Perez a few yards in front of the Buccaneers' box. He quickly turned around, grabbed Perez by the shirt from behind, and the referees deemed he denied a clear goal scoring opportunity.
Virginia Tech was able to dominate the time of possession throughout the game, but especially in the first half. The Hokies were able to create consistent goal-scoring opportunities during the first half, but ETSU’s defense held strong.
ETSU’s only real chance in the first half came in the 29th minute. Gabriel Betancourt made an impressive pass along the left sideline for Ingvar Kolbjornsen inside the box, but Kolbjornsen was unable to get a strike on the bouncing ball.
It was not until the 30th minute that Virginia Tech was able to break through and score. ETSU was able to briefly clear the ball, but only to the foot of defender Amir Ariely, who kicks the ball right back inside the box for Noe Uwimana, who then crosses it for the recently subbed on Dagur Traustason and heads the ball past the diving goalkeeper to put the Hokies on the board. It was Traustason’s first collegiate goal.
Just a minute later, the Hokies almost scored again when Alvaro Ruiz-Mateos Figueroa had a nice cross to Ugo Bertelli, but he headed the ball just wide left.
The Hokies came out of halftime and continued the pressure that they were applying in the first 45 minutes. Virginia Tech did a strong job of maintaining possession for the majority of the second half, but could not get many dangerous scoring opportunities.
ETSU earned a corner in the 71st minute after sloppy defending by Virginia Tech. Jaime Carillo takes the corner and puts it in a dangerous area for it to be headed by a Buccaneer, but is off target.
One of Virginia Tech’s best opportunities of the second half came in the 85th minute after a free kick was earned. Ugo Bertelli took it and played it well inside the box for Tito Peralta who headed the ball on target, but was stopped by a well positioned Emil Holmberg.
Disaster almost struck for the Hokies when Holmberg played the ball quickly upfield following a Virginia Tech corner for Stanley Isaac. He was fouled a few yards outside of the box and ETSU had a great chance to score.
Ryan Suckling took the free kick, and his left footed strike hit the right post of the goal. Virginia Tech was able to quickly clear, but ETSU regained possession as Nicola Brocca put a sliding shot on goal, but was handled easily by Sam Joseph.
Virginia Tech was able to escape with the win in Johnson City, and they improved to 3-2-3 on the season. The Hokies next game is October 3rd at 8:30 EST against Notre Dame. Coverage for the game will be on the ACC Network.