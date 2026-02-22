Virginia Tech Holds Off Rutgers 4-3 To Win Series

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In 36-degree temperatures with snow falling throughout the afternoon, Virginia Tech leaned on timely hitting, steady infield defense and 3 2/3 scoreless innings from Luke Craytor to defeat Rutgers 4-3 on Sunday at English Field, clinching the weekend series.

The Hokies (6-1) dropped the opener Friday but responded with wins in Games 2 and 3 against the Scarlet Knights (4-3), closing out the rubber match in wintry conditions that tested both teams’ depth and composure.

“I think the hardest way to win a weekend series is to lose the first one and come back and win the next two,” said Virginia Tech head coach John Szefc. “Especially after Friday. For us to respond the way we did... that says something.”

Freshman right-hander Ethan Grim set the tone early. He struck out two in a clean first inning and worked into the fourth, finishing with six strikeouts while allowing two runs. Szefc said Grim has exceeded expectations in his first two collegiate starts.

“He’s better than I thought,” Szefc said. “He’s progressing. ... I think he’ll be better the next time out, and the next time out after that.”

Virginia Tech struck first in the third inning. Hudson Lutterman singled to open the frame and eventually came around to score on Ethan Ball’s two-out single through the left side, giving the Hokies a 1-0 lead.

Rutgers answered in the fourth. Ryan Jaros doubled down the left-field line to tie the game, and Quinten Perilli followed with a run-scoring double to left-center to push the Scarlet Knights ahead 2-1.

The Hokies responded immediately with their decisive rally in the bottom half.

Sam Gates opened with a single, and after Anderson French reached by fielders choice and Pete Daniel reached to put runners on second and third, Treyson Hughes lined a double to left field, driving in French and advancing Daniel to third. Lutterman followed with a single to center to score Daniel and give Virginia Tech a 3-2 advantage. One batter later, Sam Grube executed a sacrifice bunt that brought Hughes home, extending the lead to 4-2.

Rutgers trimmed the margin to 4-3 in the fifth on Trey Wells’ RBI double, but Virginia Tech’s bullpen held from there.

Peyton Smith recorded the final out of the fourth and worked into the fifth before Brendan Yagesh and Brody Roe bridged the middle innings. In the sixth, Rutgers loaded the bases with one out following a walk, a sacrifice bunt and two more free passes. Craytor entered with the tying run 90 feet away and promptly induced a 5-3 double play off the bat of Charlie Meglio to end the threat.

“That was probably the turning point of the game,” Szefc said. “For him to come in, throw a pitch and get a 5-3 double play right there, that was huge.”

Craytor, a senior right-hander, handled the rest. He tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four to earn his first save of the season.

“He was tremendous,” Szefc said. “That was the game right there.”

Craytor credited the defense behind him.

“Owen [Petrich], Ethan, Sam [Grube]... they all made some great plays out there,” Craytor said. “That makes a big difference.”

Virginia Tech’s infield was sharp throughout the afternoon, turning two double plays and repeatedly converting ground balls on a slick, snow-dusted surface. Szefc singled out Daniel for his range and consistency.

Rutgers threatened again in the eighth when Jaros singled and advanced on a wild pitch, but Craytor struck out pinch hitter Tristan Salinas and froze Peyton Bonds on a called third strike to preserve the lead.

The Hokies finished 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position, while Rutgers went 1-for-9 and stranded 10 men on base.

Offensively, Lutterman continued his strong weekend, collecting two hits and driving in a run. The junior has recently shifted into left field due to an bevy of riches in the infield, but has embraced the transition.

“If they need me out there, I’ll play out there,” Lutterman said. “I’ll play wherever they want me, as long as I’m in the lineup.”

Still, Virginia Tech maintained composure after Friday’s 16-1 loss, outscoring Rutgers 13-11 over the final two games.

“I think we grew up,” Szefc said. “They’re tough. It’s like playing an ACC team.”

For Szefc, the weekend offered validation.

“The speed of the game was fast,” he said. “That helps prepare you for what’s coming. But you also want to win while you’re preparing for what’s coming. And we did.”

Virginia Tech now heads into a challenging two-week stretch that includes four opponents currently ranked in the top 25, including four games against teams in the top five. A series loss could have stalled early momentum entering that gauntlet. Instead, the Hokies responded to Friday’s 16-1 defeat by winning the final two games and securing the series.

With the rebound, Virginia Tech’s path to strengthening its postseason résumé becomes far more attainable heading into a pivotal stretch of the schedule.

The Hokies will square off against James Madison next on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage for the game will be available on ESPN+.

