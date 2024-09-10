Virginia Tech Men's Soccer Prevails in away trip, Dismantles Furman 3-0
Greenville, SC- No Thompson Field, no problem for the Hokies as they cruise by the Paladins en route to an undefeated start heading into ACC play.
Senior Ethan Hackenberg netted his third goal from the penalty spot this season in the 19th minute and put it into his favorite upper left corner.
The second of three goals was scored after a neatly tucked away effort by Carter Hensley, who let a ball from Andy Sullins come across his body onto his left foot and arrowed a shot into the bottom right corner. These were, of course, before a strange bicycle kick was scored by "Floki" Stephensen, who netted his second goal in two games on the close-range effort.
Sunday still proved there is work to do for the Hokies. They still had flaws defending counters, as they did against Presbyterian last week, and overall, they gave up more shots than the Paladins. However, it is always a hard task to say a team didn't deserve a win when keeping a clean sheet and scoring three goals.
Next up is the start of a daunting ACC schedule, with an away day to Syracuse this Friday on the docket for the Hokies.