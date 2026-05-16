Virginia Tech Posts 6-0 Shutout in Opening Round of 2026 NCAA Regional over South Alabama

A duo of freshman arms in the circle delivered seven punchouts, while allowing just four hits in Virginia Tech's clean 6-0 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

"[My team was] in the strike zone, moving the pitches," Tech head coach Pete D'Amour said. "Make their offense beat you, and that's what happened."

The 2026 ACC Freshman of the Year, Bree Carrico, got the opening nod for the Hokies (47-10, 18-6 ACC) in the Baton Rouge Regional; she worked through the first four innings against the Jaguars (35-26, 13-11 SBC).

In each of Carrico's frames, South Alabama garnered one runner. In the first and second, the Jaguars threatened with a runner in scoring position with a one-out double in the first, and a stolen base from pinch runner Gracie McDonald after a leadoff walk.

Tech's offense stayed relatively dormant the first time through the order against Jaguars pitcher Ryley Harrison, who came off a Sun Belt Tournament victory in which she tossed 16 innings and allowed just two runs to plate against her.

After sophomore Nora Abromavage was the only Hokie batter to reach through the first two frames, off an error by first baseman Virginia Mambelli, freshman Gaby Mizelle opened the third with a leadoff walk in the eight-hole.

Annika Rohs, who has the lowest batting average out of the nine starters at a still-impressive .290, garnered the first hit following Mizelle's walk as she pushed a single through the 3-4 gap to roll the lineup over.

With one out, third baseman Jordan Lynch legged out a dribbling error that Mambelli was unable to secure right on top of the bag, loading the bases for Abromavage, who consequently struck out on an eight-pitch at bat.

Harrison forced senior Kylie Aldridge into a two-strike count as well, but with just five strikeouts on the season, her approach in such at-bats is textbook.

"Just trying to shorten my stride and just looking for that pitch, it worked out," Aldridge said on her two-strike approach.

Aldridge blasted Harrison's 1-2 delivery off the scoreboard in Tiger Park for a grand slam, knocking several wires loose in the section that displayed catcher Zoe Yaeger's nameplate, as the scoreboard began to glitch and miscolor the pixels.

"I was trying to put the ball in play. I swung and missed at the same pitch two times in a row, so I kind of figured that's what I was going to get when I got to a 1-2 count," Aldridge said.

The Hokies entered the contest fifth in the nation — and first in the ACC — in home runs with 105, averaging just a smidge under two home runs a game with 1.88.

In the fourth, after Aldridge's slam, Yaeger sailed a solo shot over the left field wall on the first pitch of her at bat against Harrison, tabbing the fifth RBI of the contest for Tech in just the Hokies' third base knock against the Jaguars.

"She's the most underrated player on our team," D'Amour said of Yaeger. "You look at her stats, .330. She went through a spell where she probably hit eight balls at people at were line drives, so that .330 going through is .380."

As Yaeger boosted Tech's lead to five, Carrico tossed her circle duties over to true freshman Avery Layton. Layton took over the circle in dominant fashion as she fired a perfect frame in the fifth, the first of such for the Hokies in the contest.

In both the sixth and seventh, South Alabama totaled a hit in both for its only base runners against Layton, with leadoff batter Presley Lively opening the sixth with her second hit of the contest as she singled into left field.

Of the Jaguars' four hits, Lively tabbed two of them against both of the Hokies' arms.

"I think it was just really slowing down and keeping my eyes on the ball," Lively said. "I just saw the inside part of the ball and saw it early because she was getting ahead and throwing a lot of strikes early in the count."

Tech tacked on one final insurance run for Layton before she trotted out for the seventh, after seniors Aldridge and Rachel Castine both singled early in the frame.

As junior outfielder Sara McNelly entered to pinch run for Aldridge at second, Yaeger blooped a single into left for her second RBI of the contest as McNelly sprinted the 120 feet home.

Both sides of the diamond were in tune for Tech's opening round victory, as the six runs tripled Harrison's output from her conference tournament. The pair of freshmen in the circle shut down an offense that compiled 19 runs in the said conference tournament.

The Hokies stay on the winner's side of the Baton Rouge Regional, as they await the victor of Akron and 16-seed LSU for their matchup Saturday, May 16, at 1 p.m. ET.