Virginia Tech Soccer Teams Unveil 2026 Schedule

Both the Virginia Tech men's soccer and women's soccer teams have unveiled their slates for the 2026 regular season. Here's a look at each team's schedule and how they fared in 2025:

Men's Soccer

Thursday, Aug. 20: at Ohio State (Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium) (Columbus, Ohio) (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Aug. 23: vs. Howard (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (4 p.m. ET)

Friday, Aug. 28: vs. Kentucky (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Sept. 5: at NC State (Dail Soccer Field) (Raleigh, N.C.) (7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Sept. 9: vs. ETSU (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 13: vs. Wake Forest (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 18: at Duke (Freeman Field at Koskinen Stadium) (Durham, N.C.) (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Sept. 22: vs. Queens (N.C.) (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 27: vs. SMU (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (4 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 2: at Virginia (Klöckner Stadium) (Charlottesville, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Oct. 6: vs. Longwood (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 9: at Pitt (Ambrose Urbanic Field) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 16: at Furmaan (Stone Stadium) (Greenville, S.C.) (6 p.m. ET)

Wednesday Oct. 21: vs. Winthrop (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 25: vs. Clemson (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 30: vs. Syracuse (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (5 p.m. ET)

In 2025, Virginia Tech went 7-4-5 (2-3-3), beating No. 3 Ohio State 1-0 in its season opener. The Hokies tied then-No. 2 Marshall, 2-2, eight days later, though they tied the two games thereafter and lost to Boston College. That dropped the Hokies out of the top-25, and their season eventually ended in the first round of the ACC Tournament with a tightly-contested 2-1 loss to Syracuse on the road.

The Hokies are set to play against eight 2025 NCAA Tournament teams, including two that made the College Cup (equivalent of Final Four) in NC State and Furman.

Women's Soccer

[Editor's note: There are two preseason exhibitions scheduled. The first is against UNC Greensboro at Thompson Field (Blacksburg, Va.) on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. ET. The second is against JMU at Sentara Park (Harrisonburg, Va.) on Saturday, Aug. 8.]

Thursday, Aug. 13: vs. Old Dominion (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Aug. 16: vs. VMI (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Aug. 20: vs. Liberty (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Aug. 23: vs. Maryland (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Aug. 27: William & Mary (Martin Family Stadium) (Williamsburg, Va.) (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Aug. 30: at Georgetown (Shaw Field) (Washington, D.C.) (1 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Sept. 3: at Penn State (Jeffrey Field) (University Park, Pa.) (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 6: vs. Illinois (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (12 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Sept. 17: at Pitt (Ambrose Urbanic Field (Pittsburgh, Pa.) (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 20: at Syracuse (SU Soccer Stadium) (Syracuse, N.Y.) (12 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 27: at NC State (Dail Soccer Field) (Raleigh, N.C.) (6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 3: vs. Louisville (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Oct. 8: at SMU (Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium) (Dallas, Texas) (6 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 16: vs. Virginia (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. Wake Forest (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 25: vs. Clemson (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (5 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Oct. 29: vs. Boston College (Thompson Field) (Blacksburg, Va.) (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Nov. 5: at Florida State (Seminole Soccer Complex) (Tallahassee, Fla.) (6:30 p.m. ET)

Last year, Virginia Tech women's soccer ended the season with a 4-10-4 (0-8-2) record, failing to claim a victory in ACC play. The Hokies won their first three games of the season, but they did not win again after Aug. 31, 2025. Last season was the first in program history that the Hokies finished the season without an ACC win.

The Hokies will play against nine 2025 NCAA Tournament teams, including defending national champs Florida State.