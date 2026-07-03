Australia vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

The final day of the Round of 32 will begin with a showdown between Egypt and Australia, two teams that finished second in their respective groups. Australia finished behind the United States in Group D, and Egypt finished second on a tiebreaker to Belgium in Group G.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Australia vs. Egypt Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

To Advance

Australia +113

Egypt -145 (59.18% implied probability)

3-Way Moneyline

Australia +225

Egypt +139

Draw +188

Total

OVER 1.5 (-176)

UNDER 1.5 (+137)

Australia vs. Egypt How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dallas Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Australia record: 1-1-1

Egypt record: 1-2-0

Australia vs. Egypt History and Tournament Results

These two teams have met each other twice, with each winning once. The most recent match was an international friendly in 2010 that ended in a 3-0 win for Egypt.

Australia

Australia started its tournament with a surprising 2-0 upset win against Egypt. Their second game ended in a 2-0 defeat to the United States, but a 0-0 draw against Paraguay in its final match was enough to advance to the knockout stage.

Egypt

Egypt played to a 1-1 draw against Belgium in its first match of the tournament, then beat New Zealand by a score of 3-1. A win against Iran in its final match would've won them the group, but all they could manage was a 1-1 draw, leading to them finishing second with Belgium finishing in front due to a better goal differential

Australia vs. Egypt Best Prop Bet

Mostafa Ziko Anytime Goal (+305)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Mostafa Ziko to score at +305:

Two players on Egypt are tied for the team lead in shots so far this tournament with seven: Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Ziko. In this match, you can either bet on Saleh to score at +195 or Ziko to score at +305. The choice, in my opinion, is obvious. Let's bet on the player with much more betting value at +305.

Australia vs. Egypt Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back Egypt to win once again. I wrote about why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

I was high on Egypt coming into this tournament, and I see no reason to stop backing them now. They had an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +0.17 through the group stage, well above Australia at -0.62, despite the Australians playing in a relatively easier group.

Australia's defense is going to be a big problem for them in this match. They have one of the highest expected goals against marks of all teams that advanced to the knockout stage, and now they have to face an Egypt attack led by Mohamed Salah. Egypt is not only more skilled, but it should have a tactical advantage as well.

Best Bet: Egypt to Advance (-145) via Caesars

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