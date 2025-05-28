Virginia Tech Softball: Courtney Liddle Barbour Inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame
The Virginia Tech Hall of Fame class of 2025 induction ceremony will be held Friday, September 9, at the Virginia Tech Inn and Courtney Liddle Barbour will be one of seven members inducted in the class of 2025, which will bring the total number of inductees to 240.
Barbour was a catcher and first baseman for the Hokies softball team from 2009 to 2013. She holds the program record for walks with 146 and ranks second for career on-base percentage at 0.467.
The Hokie alumna made an immediate impact on the field with a record 11 home runs during her freshman season. Barbour was well known for her consistent production throughout her collegiate career, helping the Hokies advance to the NCAA regional finals in 2012 and 2013.
Barbour's stellar softball career earned her three NFCA All-region and All-ACC selection honors. Following her career at Virginia Tech, Barbour was selected as the 18th overall pick to the NY/NJ Comets in the 2013 NPF College Draft. At the time, Barbour was only the third Tech player to be selected in the pro softball draft.
Unfortunately, the Comets only competed for one season. After her first season with the Comets, Barbour played for the Pennsylvania Rebellions before turning in her bat for a coaches cap. Barbour was a volunteer coach at Virginia Tech for two seasons before accepting an assistant coaching position at McNeese State, and later coaching Zachary High School softball.
Today, Barbour is a coach at CrossFit Doors of Daring in Waxhaw, NC.