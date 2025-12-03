2026 Three-Star ATH John-Patrick Oates Commits To Virginia Tech

The ball keeps on rolling in Blacksburg, as James Franklin lands yet another commitment, this time from Pennsylvania tight end John-Patrick Oates, flipping him from James Madison.

James Franklin and Co. just keep on going on the trail, landing their recruit since Franklin got here and Virginia Tech's recruit overall. Their class rating is all the way up to -- and still climbing. The class was as low as 122nd according to the 247 Sports composite.

Oates is listed as a tight end by 247, but there are a lot of whispers around social media that the Hokies recruited him to play on the defensive side of the ball, most likely at linebacker or edge rusher.

Oates - standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 223 pounds per 247 - is rated as a top 900 player in the country and a top 30 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He was James Madison's second highest rated commit. Oates is Virginia Tech's -- commit from Pennsylvania for the 2026 class.

That 6-foot-3 frame definitely has weight to put on, probably about 20-30 pounds depending on how exactly the Hokies want to use him. They'd likely aim at the higher end if he is used as a defensive linemen, perhaps going for a little heavier.

Oates - a former commit of JMU and Temple - has a pretty small offer list according to 247, which doesn't show even Virginia Tech. It also doesn't showcase his visit. I'm not sure how accurate it is. 247 Sports lists just JMU, Temple, Eastern Michigan, and Old Dominion.

Oates prepped for his college career at La Salle College in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. They are ranked as the top program in Pennsylvania and a top 100 program in the country. La Salle does not include almost any stats on Maxpreps. The website shows that they have no defensive statistics and that they have less than 300 yards on the season.

His high school days, though? A winner. Over the past two seasons, La Salle College has gone 22-2 . Their two losses are separated by seasons, and they are both to top 100 high school teams in the nation.

James Franklin and Virginia Tech add on another big-time athlete that has tremendous upside, and he excites me as a player. Only time will tell exactly where he ends up playing in college, but it seems like it will be on the defensive side of the ball.

