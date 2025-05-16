Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Breeze Past Belmont in Opening Regional Game
The two-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (42-11, 18-6 ACC) defeated the Belmont Bruins (40-15, 20-7) in a stress-free one-hit affair, 5-0.
Opening up the Tuscaloosa Regional on Friday afternoon, the pitching matchup in the circle could be the best out of all postseason contests. Emma Lemley and Maya Johnson--two of the best arms in the nation, combining for an absurd eight no-hitters on the season.
Lemley started this highly anticipated pitchers' duel with a perfect frame--sending down each Bruin with swinging strikeouts. Each strikeout as well, came on a 1-2 count to bring the Hokies up.
Eyes were eager to see how Johnson would respond to Lemley's 1-2-3 inning. She kept the strikeout train full-steam ahead against Cori McMillan, getting her to chase a violent rise ball that lifted up to eye-level.
The typical two-hole for Tech, Michelle Chatfield, has been out of commission after suffering a wrist injury against Florida State. Stepping up in the lineup to fill the position on Friday was freshman Jordan Lynch--who has started every game for the Hokies in the hot corner.
With a full-count worked by Lynch, Johnson was forced to attack to not allow a free pass. Sitting back on her pitch, Lynch turned on Johnson's delivery, sending it flying down the right field line and over the fence for the opening hit and score of the contest to make it, 1-0.
Keeping the momentum full churn, Lemley picked up another strikeout in the top of the second against Emma Barnes to get her offense back up to the dish.
The Hokies picked up another hit in the second inning when first baseman Emily LeGette blooped a single that dropped right in front of Baie Ensio in centerfield.
The first time through the lineup is generally the easiest for a pitcher because of the unfamiliarity. The Bruins struggled to see Lemley early, suffering a third straight perfect frame at the plate. The confidence was soaring for Lemley, attacking hitters early and yet to fall into a count with three balls.
Back-to-back full counts opened up the third inning with opposite results. Rachel Castine got played by a textbook rise ball, forcing her to pop out to second baseman Emily Cockrill. This rolled the lineup over the McMillan, who earned a free jog down to first base on her full count.
The ACC Player of the Year McMillan knew a one-run game is never secure, situated a first with one out, she timed up Johnson's release perfectly, swiping second to put herself into scoring position for Lynch at the plate.
With one RBI already in the contest, Lynch timed up Johnson's pitch to perfection, returning it directly to sender. Sneaking the ball under the glove of Johnson and rolling into the outfield to score McMillan and extend the Hokies' lead, 2-0.
After Lynch singled, Zoe Yaeger stepped up and worked into a favorable hitters count, 2-0. Not wanting to fall back even further, Johnson needed to throw a strike, which Yaeger was ready for, slamming a one-out triple off the top of the wall to score Lynch from first and make it 3-0.
The insurance was not done yet, after the Hokies let a seven-run lead slip away from them in the ACC Semifinals. Kylie Aldridge stepped up and, with one swing of the bat, cleared the bases with the Hokies' second home run of the game to end the scoring for the day, 5-0.
Getting back to the top of the lineup, the Bruins have now seen Lemley the entire way through the lineup, and that proved helpful when freshman Rylee Spindler was the first Bruin to reach base--with a five-pitch walk drawn.
With the no-hitter still intact, Lemley retired the side with the next two batters to keep the Belmont offense dormant.
Following the four-run third inning, Johnson stayed mentally focused, firing a perfect frame in retaliation to light a fire under her offense.
Barnes received this message well, leading off the fifth with a single against Lemley--ending her no-hitter. Then quickly turning into a two-on-no-out scenario when Maddy Balsiger got hit by Lemley's delivery.
After the free pass, Belmont found themselves in the bottom third of its lineup, which gave Lemley full control to be aggressive--striking out the next two batters to nullify the Bruins' quick burst of momentum.
The nine-hole Madison Dolecki earned the second free pass of the inning to load the bases against Lemley. A quick circle visit calmed her nerves and allowed her to end the frame with a swinging strikeout.
Johnson's day was done when the Hokies came up to the plate in the sixth--needing to save her arm for the rest of the long regional tournament ahead. Turning to the freshman arm Ally Middleton, who started the inning shaky, allowing Aldridge and Bre Peck to reach. Before sending down 6-7-8 hitters of Tech in order.
There was no save opportunity in this contest with the Hokies up five, but Cassie Grizzard still entered to take the relief off of Lemley to keep her arm fresh for the remaining tournament, similarly to Johnson.
A leadoff walk drawn from Barnes allowed her to reach base for the second time tonight, which resulted in the only action in the seventh, once Grizzard settled in and ended the contest with a groundout to Rohs at short.
Distributed offense was the success for the Hokies, not overloading innings and forcing good counts and good at-bats every inning--along with a dominant performance from Lemley in the circle.
Staying atop of the winner's side--Tech will face off against the winner of Alabama and Jackson State Saturday at noon EST. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ and the ACC Network.